Technology, investment and projection: L! shows how the MRV Arena, Atlético-MG’s new home will be

Mineirão rocked the fans’ parties for the Atlético-MG in the search for the Brazilian bi-championship after the return of the public to the stadiums. However, the days there are numbered. The MRV Arena, which promises to be the most technological in Latin America, is still on the construction schedule and reached 44% of completion. THE THROW! he visited the site exclusively to see the progress of the work on the athletic house. There will be 46 thousand seats in total and the opening date has already been set: March 25, 2023, the club’s anniversary.

The trend is for the arena to be ready in October 2022, but the club will still depend on licenses from the Municipality of Belo Horizonte to open the works. The work began in April 2020 and at that time had a budget of around R$ 560 million, which should increase until the end. Tickets for opening events are already on sale.

The land where one of the country’s biggest arenas stands today was vacant and belonged to MRV, the construction company that owns the naming rights of the stadium and is a sponsor of Atlético, but does not actually participate in the work, only with the money from this partnership already signed. Rubens boy, businessman and president of the company, bought the place and donated it to the club which he helps financially in other ways.

Galo will own 100% of the stadium, which has been built with the money from the sale of chairs and cabins to fans, in addition to the Sale of 50.1% of Shopping Diamond Mall, which belonged to Atlético. Other sources are, of course, the payment from MRV to name the stadium and other sponsors, such as Brahma, ArcelorMittal and Fassa Bortolo. There is no investment of public money. As it promises to be a reference in technology, the stadium is now seeking other partners in this and other sectors.

Stadium will have capacity for 46 thousand people (Photo: Washington Alves / Lancepress!)

Regarding the shows, there will be four areas for entry and exit of trucks, which will make the assembly and disassembly process faster, avoiding major conflicts with departures. Above the parking lot, on the outside, there will be a 46 thousand m² lot for the community to use as a leisure area. The space will be able to host events such as fairs and congresses, but not large shows to avoid the noise impact on the surroundings.

It is worth remembering that, unlike Palmeiras, which has Wtorre in the management of Allianz Parque, Atlético-MG will be responsible for controlling the site. Arena MRV is a company that belongs to Galo, that is, a SPE (Specific Purpose Society) that was created to build and manage the site. Thus, all money that comes in will be from the club, whether from matches or events.

FANS ENGAGEMENT

in addition to the largest fan partner program in the country and of filling every game since the reopening, Atlético-MG fans are also engaged with the new arena. Of the captive chairs (4,462), 95% are already sold. The cabins, already 100% sold, are 80 with 17 seats. In the end, something in the region of 39 thousand tickets will go to the box office. The content made by the company responsible for the work has also been well received.

At the moment, 600 people are working at the site, but the trend is for this number to grow to a thousand in the more advanced stages. The land has an area of ​​128 thousand m². Fans who want to see up close can visit the Experience Center, a space that has a mockup with the projection of the stadium and the surroundings, a 180° immersion cinema telling the story of the Rooster, a model box, a virtual reality experience (included or not on the tour), shop and a panoramic view of the work from a deck.

The venue is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 7pm and Saturdays from 9am to 6pm. On Sundays the attraction is open from 9am to 12pm. Tickets, sold over the internet, cost R$40 and members have a discount on the virtual reality experience. The place has had a good movement of fans, excited about the Atletica house.

Arena MRV should be ready by the end of 2022 (Photo: Luiza Sá)

Projection of the MRV Arena box (Photo: Luiza Sá)

COUNTERPARTS

Atlético-MG had to accept a series of counterparts to obtain authorization for the construction of the stadium, especially environmental ones. The club undertook to permanently preserve the Private Ecological Reserve (RPE), a 26,000 m² green area next to the stadium, in addition to regularizing a conservation area in the Serra da Gandarela National Park, in the municipality of Rio Maior, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. There will also be the planting of 46 thousand trees in public parks in the city.

In addition, Atlético has already sent the plans for access to the stadium to the City Hall, but is awaiting their return. One of the ideas is to build a street that helps take cars off the public expressway so as not to make the traffic situation so chaotic on days of departures and concerts, moving vehicles to the parking lot, which will have 2,333 covered spaces on four levels.

TECHNOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

From the inside, Atlético wants to deliver a modern and technological arena. The idea is to create a personalized experience to entertain the public and the community, with lighting and light shows. The club is still studying the best way to deliver what it promises and also wants to create an MRV Arena application to facilitate the experience of the stadium goer.

On the outside, the simple California neighborhood can and is already gaining value. Both for the movement with the work and for the visitors who go there. A bakery that already existed right in front of the entrance to the Experience Center, for example, hopes to increase even more movement, something similar to what happened at the Independência Stadium throughout the period that Galo worked there. Now there is only América-MG, which mobilizes fewer people.

What will the Arena and its surroundings look like (Photo: Luiza Sá)

The hope of athletic success at Atlético-MG is also linked to the inauguration of the MRV Arena, which will allow the club to raise more money to get closer to being self-sustainable. Meanwhile, Galo is pursuing his sporting goals on the field and financially rebalancing himself off it.

Also in Mineirão, Atlético plays the first game of the Brazil Cup final this Sunday, at 5:30 pm, against Athletico-PR. The return trip, at Arena da Baixada, is on Wednesday, the 15th, at 9.30 pm.