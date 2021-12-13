Teen spends more than two minutes underwater after having her hair sucked down a pool drain | Fantastic

On the afternoon of last Sunday (5), four girls, between 8 and 15 years old, were playing in a swimming pool in the city of Água Branca, in Piauí, when a drain and suction pulled the hair of one of them.

“I was kidding. I went to get my hair done, and I put my legs over the edge and lay down. When I turned inside it was to go up, I was already running out of air. I felt there was something pulling it,” says 13-year-old Maria Rita Pimentel da Cunha.

What caused the incident was the suction drain, which is submerged in one of the corners of the fiber pool which, according to the owners, is approximately one meter and 30 centimeters deep, which is insufficient to cover up the four girls.

Maria Rita got exact two minutes and fifteen seconds submerged. The father of one of the girls dove with a knife when he realized what was happening, and cut the teenager’s hair.

“At that moment, it didn’t matter if her hair was beautiful, if her hair was long. (…) I just wanted to get her out of there. That’s why I cut it right where I thought it would,” says Diego.

Maria Rita is fine and had no sequels from the accident.

According to Swimming Pool Manufacturers Association, accidents like this can be avoided. The solution is the so-called anti-trap drain, in addition to turning on the pumping system only when there is no one in the pool. See the full video report above.

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.