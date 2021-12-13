Telemarketing calls must be coded in 2022

Companies that offer services through active telemarketing must use the code 0303, starting next year. With this number, the consumer will be able to identify telemarketing calls and decide if he wants to answer the call.

The standard is a determination of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which published this Friday, 10, in the Official Gazette of the Union, Act No. 10,413. The deadline for implementing the rules is 90 days for mobile telephony providers and 180 days for fixed telephony operators.

According to Anatel, active telemarketing is the practice of offering products or services through phone calls or messages, previously recorded or not.

The 0303 code will be used exclusively and mandatory for active telemarketing activities, and the telecommunications networks must allow the number to be clearly identified on the user’s device display.

Block

Telephone operators must perform preventive blocking of calls originated from active telemarketing at the request of the consumer. According to Anatel, the new rules were approved after a public consultation process – carried out in August and September this year – in which nearly 100 contributions were received from consumers, companies and associations of consumer protection and the telecommunications sector.