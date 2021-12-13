Teresa Santos represents Brazil in the dispute today, 12/12

The final of the biggest beauty pageant in the world takes place this evening, Sunday, December 12, directly from the city of Eilat, Israel. Along with 79 other participants, Teresa Santos from Ceará, 23, will compete for the crown and the title of most beautiful woman in the world. Representing Brazil, Teresa is considered a strong competitor, being singled out as one of the favorites to win the competition. See how to watch.

Teresa is a native of the municipality of Maranguape, and this is not the first time she has entered the dispute — in 2018, the participant ranked third nationally. However, in November of this year, the psychology student won the title of Miss Brazil 2021, being responsible for representing the country in the final of the contest.

On her official Instagram profile, where she accumulates more than 190,000 followers, the girl from Ceará shared images of the typical costume she will wear at Miss Universe — a hand-painted jumpsuit, embroidered in glazed windows, with crystal appliqués, inspired by redwood. The look represents the country’s culture and was signed by stylist Bruno Oliveira.

This is the second edition of the contest this year. With the shortest reign in history, Mexican Andreza Meza will hand over the seven-month reign to the new winner of the competition. In the 69 editions of Miss Universe, only two Brazilian women won the competition – Ieda Maria Vargas, from Rio Grande do Sul, in 1963, and Martha Vasconcellos, from Bahia, in 1968.

