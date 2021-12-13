Thaumaturgo Ferreira recalls revolt for romance with Malu Mader

Thaumaturgist Ferreira he recalled his dating relationship with actress Malu Mader, between 1986 and 1989. In an interview with journalist Anna Luiza Santiago, from the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the 65-year-old actor stated that the unexpected romance caused an uprising in the artist’s fans.

“We were always discreet. We lived together, it lasted about two and a half years. When it started [a novela] ‘Top Model’, people were slow to realize that we were apart. The press was slower, not as comprehensive and instantaneous as it is today. I remember that, before staying with Malu, the novelty was the great actor who debuted. All in favour. After I stayed with her, they started saying that it was too much sand for my truck“, he began.

Thaumaturge he said that the fame of Malu Mader ended up spilling over into their relationship. “They started to tease me like that, it was a thing of jealousy, because I was with the goddess, the muse of Brazilian TV. It was like a heritage, a property of the people: “Only I can like Malu”. I felt there was a little revolt”, said the artist.

Today dating the architect Janne Saviano, 48, Thaumaturgo said he has no regrets by decision of not having become a father. “I don’t regret it. It was because of my profession, which is very uncertain. I always thought: “Imagine if I have to do a role or a humiliating job, something that will hurt, because I have to pay for my son’s school and give me food?”. That didn’t suit me, I wanted to be completely free.” said.

Thaumaturgo Ferreira and Malu Mader (Photo: Reproduction)



