The 19-year-old who flies around the world for a record

Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old pilot seeking the world record for becoming the youngest woman to fly around the world, landed in Seoul last Saturday (11), marking her first stop in Asia. She is already reaching the final stretch of her journey across the globe, which she hopes to complete in January.

She flew the Shark ultralight plane, the world’s fastest model, from Vladivostok, Russia, for six hours before landing in the South Korean capital.

This adventure began in August, when the British-Belgian teenager departed Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport in western Belgium on her 51,000 km journey, which spans five continents and 52 countries, including the United States, Russia and Colombia.

“Today’s flight lasted six hours, with five hours above water. It was probably coming to Korea because there was a lot of fog and it was harder to see, but that’s okay,” Rutherford said in an interview with The Korea Times after his arrival to Gimpo airport.

“I was stuck in Alaska because of visas and weather problems for a month and I also had a long stopover in Russia for the same problems,” Zara said. “I was hoping to complete the trip by Christmas, but I don’t think that will happen again, but it’s an adventure.”

Despite the limitations, Zara hopes to complete the crossing in January. She plans to leave her hotel in Seoul today and then leave for Taiwan.

With covid-related travel restrictions increasing, she said she is sometimes not allowed to visit certain places in some countries.

“I’m looking at these places from above and that’s the most amazing thing,” he said. “Although I can’t always go and visit, walk around and check out museums and restaurants, I can always see them from the air and it’s wonderful”

Pilot since 14

In addition to entering the record books, the teenager expressed hope that her trip will encourage girls and women to study and work in areas such as science, technology, engineering and math, and to spark girls’ interest in aviation.

Zara Rutherford is pursuing the title of Shaesta Wais, who became the youngest woman to fly alone around the world at age 30 in 2017. Youngest male record holder, Mason Andrews, was 18 when he made the trip in 2018.

Influenced by her parents, who are also pilots, Zara got on a plane for the first time when she was just three months old and began learning to fly when she was 14 years old. After graduating high school, she decided to try a solo flight around the world before entering university next year, with a dream of becoming an astronaut.

“For me, it has always been a dream to fly around the world. I never thought it would be possible. But finally I was finishing school and I thought, ‘I can try this,'” declared the young pilot.