The 5 most expensive cities in the world to live in 2021

The British magazine The Economist published the study Worldwide Cost of Living 2021 (The World Cost of Living in free translation) where a ranking of the most expensive cities to live in in 2021 was prepared. To reach this conclusion, the survey compared costs in US dollars with more than 400 individual prices of around 200 services and products divided into categories such as: beverage, food, personal care items, transport, clothing, utility bills, private school fees, among others. Data were analyzed in 173 cities around the world.

According to the study, there was a general increase in the overall cost of living. The prices of goods and services analyzed by the survey increased 3.5% compared to last year. In 2020, the increase was 1.9% compared to 2019. Among the categories analyzed, transport had the highest rates of increase, with scores rising by an average of 3.8 points. The average cost of a liter of gasoline was the component of the category that showed the most expressive increase: 21% on average.

Also according to the publication, the increases were due to variation in consumer demand in the face of the pandemic and fluctuating investor confidence, which directly impacted currencies around the world.

Here are the 5 most expensive cities in the world to live in in 2021, according to Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU):

Tel Aviv – Israel Paris, France Singapore – Singapore Zurich – Switzerland Hong Kong – China New York – USA

Tel Aviv – Israel

The Israeli capital ranks as the most expensive city to live in the world for the first time. In last year’s rankings, Tel Aviv occupied fifth place. The study shows that Tel Aviv’s rise to number one primarily reflects the currency’s rise, rising food, alcoholic beverages and transport prices.

Paris, France

In the last ranking, the city of light occupied first place as the most expensive city to live in the world until it was ousted this year by Tel Aviv. Still, the cost of living in the French capital is one of the highest in the world. A family of 4 people spends on average Є3,498, which at the current rate is approximately R$22,000 per month.

Singapore – Singapore

Singapore is a well-known global financial center and ranks second as the most expensive city to live in in 2021, tied with Paris.

Zurich – Switzerland

Zurich is the largest city of Switzerland. In winter season it attracts people from all over the world as it transforms itself into an enchanting winter wonderland filled with Christmas markets, lights and music – a perfect time to experience the most magical side of Zurich.

In the 2020 ranking, Zurich occupied, together with Paris and Hong Kong, the first place and in the current study it was third. To give you an idea, the cost of living in the city is 158.81% more than the cost of living in São Paulo.

Hong Kong – China

Hong Kong dropped three positions in relation to the 2020 ranking where it occupied first place. Getty Images

The autonomous territory located in southeast China is the fourth most expensive city in the world. Hong Kong dropped three positions in relation to the 2020 ranking where it occupied first place.

New York – USA

The fifth most expensive city to live in is New York. The cost of living there can be around 1,460 to 1,600 dollars a month, that is, 8,215 to 9,003 at the current price.

