The cheapest gasoline in PR is in Curitiba, says ANP; see prices at stations

The latest weekly fuel price survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), carried out between December 5 and 11, shows that Curitiba has the cheapest gasoline in the state. Lowest resale price of Gasoline common found by the ANP in the capital was R$ 6.079 per liter. The average price of fuel in Curitiba, according to the agency’s research, is R$ 6,209 and the maximum price found is R$ 6,399.

READ TOO:

>> Internet user jokes about radars in Curitiba and Greca responds in the can! How not to be fined?

>> “The Ômicron variant will arrive in Paraná, if it hasn’t already arrived”, warns Beto Preto

>> Descending the Serra do Mar on the BR-376 has news for drivers. Look!

At the other end of the table, the highest price for a liter of regular gasoline in Paraná was registered in Londrina. There, the ANP survey found the fuel being sold at R$7.50 per liter. Even with a lot of research, drivers should not find ordinary gasoline at less than R$ 6.42, the lowest value found by surveying prices in the city.

The situation is repeated in the survey of prices for ethanol, sold in Curitiba at the lowest price per liter in the state, R$ 4,799. Londrina is the only city present in the ANP survey where the price of fuel is – and a lot – around six reais. A liter of ethanol was found there costing up to R$ 6.89.

Gasoline price in Curitiba

Cayman Com de Combustiveis Ltda Avenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 2628 Capao da Imbua ALESAT 6,079 12/8/2021 Posto Rodovia dos Minerios Ltda 44 Jose Bajerski Street Branches WHITE 6,098 12/8/2021 Auto Posto X Ltda Rua Xv de Novembro, 2499 Top of Xv Street WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Bio Taruma Ltda Avenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 760 taruma WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 GT Zanlorenzi e Cia Ltda Rua Amazonas Marcondes, 1106 Cabral WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 Copa Brasil Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda 21 Rancho Alegre Street fenced site WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 Auto Post California Ltda Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 1805 ahu WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 Alianca Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda 893 Guilherme Weigert Road Santa Candida WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Atenas Ltda. 40 Trindade Street cashew nuts WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Interlagos Ltda Rua Lodovico Geronazzo, 665 Good view WHITE 6,099 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Nossa Senhora do Rosario Ltda Avenida Parana, 2420 Good view STANG 6,150 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Minerio Ltda Rua Padre Joao Wislinski, 493 0 Santa Candida WHITE 6.159 12/8/2021 Posto Santa Rosa Ltda Rua Fernando de Noronha, 137 Good view WHITE 6.159 12/8/2021 Sambade Combustiveis Ltda Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 6625 little barrier RAIZEN 6.179 12/8/2021 Post Sr Barcelona Ltda Avenida Marechal Floriano Peixoto, 10052 mouth WHITE 6.179 12/8/2021 Acalanto Ltda Service Station Rua Mal Mascarenhas Moraes, 1020 Santa Candida RODOIL 6.179 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Trevo Atuba Ltda Avenida Monteiro Tourinho, 1511 atuba WHITE 6.179 12/8/2021 Erasto Gaertner Eireli Auto Post Rua Maximino Zanon, 31 Baccheri RAIZEN 6.179 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Base Aérea Ltda. 1600 Erasto Gaertner Avenue Baccheri IPIRANGA 6.179 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Mexico Ltda Mexico Street, 385 Ground floor Baccheri VIBRA ENERGY 6.179 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Via Trabalhador Ltda Highway Br 277, 4100 Uberaba WHITE 6,198 12/07/2021 Auto Posto Texas Fuel Ltda Rua Mateus Leme, 5761 Branches IPIRANGA 6,199 12/8/2021 Condor Auto Posto Taruma Ltda Rau Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 3122 taruma RAIZEN 6,199 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Qualita Ltda Avenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 3643 Bairro Alto IPIRANGA 6,199 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Aventador Ltda Avenida Mayor Erasto Gaertner, 308 Baccheri IPIRANGA 6,199 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Mocelin Ltda Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 3672 little barrier WHITE 6,199 12/8/2021 Post Canal Delta Ltd. Rua Izaac Ferreira da Cruz, 4615 fenced site WHITE 6,199 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Patmos Ltda Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 5.827 Ground Floor Barreinha VIBRA ENERGY 6,199 12/8/2021 Heller Ltd Gas Station Avenida Vicente Machado, 878 Boat WHITE 6,199 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Porto Principe Ltda Rua Francisco Derosso, 4536 Alto Boquerão RAIZEN 6,199 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Boqueirao Ltda Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 2400 mouth WHITE 6,199 12/8/2021 Izaac Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda Rua dos Pioneiros, 1530 fenced site IPIRANGA 6,199 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Lua Crescente Ltda. Rua Doutor Barreto Coutinho, 25 Santa Candida IPIRANGA 6,259 12/8/2021 Rmz Fukami Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda Rua Bom Jesus, 159 Juveve District VIBRA ENERGY 6,259 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Jardim Ambiental Ltda 1020 Itupava Street Top of Xv Street IPIRANGA 6,290 12/8/2021 Posto Makiolka Ltda 3115 Theodoro Makiolka Street little barrier VIBRA ENERGY 6,299 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Delgado Moro Ltda Rua Xv de Novembro, 3040 Top of Xv Street IPIRANGA 6,299 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Ribeira III Ltda Estrada da Ribeira Br-476, 517 atuba IPIRANGA 6,299 12/8/2021 Vpr Network of Fuels and Services Ltda Rua Jeronimo Durski, 1195 Campo do Siqueira IPIRANGA 6,299 12/8/2021 Taishan Auto Posto – Eireli Avenida Francisco M Albizu, 26 Baccheri RAIZEN 6,299 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Verde Com de Combustiveis e Lubrif Ltda Rua Dr Manoel Pedro, 228 youth RAIZEN 6,299 12/8/2021 Lt Nichele Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda Rua Professor Pedro Viriato Parigot de Souza, 565 Campo do Siqueira RAIZEN 6,299 12/8/2021 Petrogas Network Comercio de Combustiveis S/a Rua Pedro Romildo Dall Stella, 450 little pillar IPIRANGA 6,299 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Flix Ltda 857 Dr Bley Zornig Street mouth IPIRANGA 6,299 12/8/2021 Auto Tour Ts Limited 1305 Anita Garibaldi Avenue ahu RAIZEN 6,299 12/8/2021 Auto Posto R Juveve Ltda Rua Almirante Tamandaré, 1781 youth VIBRA ENERGY 6,390 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Social Ltda Rua Augusto Stresser, 1684 Ground floor Hugo Lange VIBRA ENERGY 6,390 12/8/2021 Auto Posto Batel Ltda Avenida Vicente Machado, 2261 Boat VIBRA ENERGY 6,399 12/8/2021

Web Stories