The cheapest gasoline in PR is in Curitiba, says ANP; see prices at stations

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on The cheapest gasoline in PR is in Curitiba, says ANP; see prices at stations 0 Views

The latest weekly fuel price survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), carried out between December 5 and 11, shows that Curitiba has the cheapest gasoline in the state. Lowest resale price of Gasoline common found by the ANP in the capital was R$ 6.079 per liter. The average price of fuel in Curitiba, according to the agency’s research, is R$ 6,209 and the maximum price found is R$ 6,399.

READ TOO:

>> Internet user jokes about radars in Curitiba and Greca responds in the can! How not to be fined?

>> “The Ômicron variant will arrive in Paraná, if it hasn’t already arrived”, warns Beto Preto

>> Descending the Serra do Mar on the BR-376 has news for drivers. Look!

At the other end of the table, the highest price for a liter of regular gasoline in Paraná was registered in Londrina. There, the ANP survey found the fuel being sold at R$7.50 per liter. Even with a lot of research, drivers should not find ordinary gasoline at less than R$ 6.42, the lowest value found by surveying prices in the city.

The situation is repeated in the survey of prices for ethanol, sold in Curitiba at the lowest price per liter in the state, R$ 4,799. Londrina is the only city present in the ANP survey where the price of fuel is – and a lot – around six reais. A liter of ethanol was found there costing up to R$ 6.89.

Gasoline price in Curitiba

Cayman Com de Combustiveis LtdaAvenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 2628Capao da ImbuaALESAT6,07912/8/2021
Posto Rodovia dos Minerios Ltda44 Jose Bajerski StreetBranchesWHITE6,09812/8/2021
Auto Posto X LtdaRua Xv de Novembro, 2499Top of Xv StreetWHITE6,09912/8/2021
Auto Posto Bio Taruma LtdaAvenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 760tarumaWHITE6,09912/8/2021
GT Zanlorenzi e Cia LtdaRua Amazonas Marcondes, 1106CabralWHITE6,09912/8/2021
Copa Brasil Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda21 Rancho Alegre Streetfenced siteWHITE6,09912/8/2021
Auto Post California LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 1805ahuWHITE6,09912/8/2021
Alianca Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda893 Guilherme Weigert RoadSanta CandidaWHITE6,09912/8/2021
Auto Posto Atenas Ltda.40 Trindade Streetcashew nutsWHITE6,09912/8/2021
Auto Posto Interlagos LtdaRua Lodovico Geronazzo, 665Good viewWHITE6,09912/8/2021
Auto Posto Nossa Senhora do Rosario LtdaAvenida Parana, 2420Good viewSTANG6,15012/8/2021
Auto Posto Minerio LtdaRua Padre Joao Wislinski, 493 0Santa CandidaWHITE6.15912/8/2021
Posto Santa Rosa LtdaRua Fernando de Noronha, 137Good viewWHITE6.15912/8/2021
Sambade Combustiveis LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 6625little barrierRAIZEN6.17912/8/2021
Post Sr Barcelona LtdaAvenida Marechal Floriano Peixoto, 10052mouthWHITE6.17912/8/2021
Acalanto Ltda Service StationRua Mal Mascarenhas Moraes, 1020Santa CandidaRODOIL6.17912/8/2021
Auto Posto Trevo Atuba LtdaAvenida Monteiro Tourinho, 1511atubaWHITE6.17912/8/2021
Erasto Gaertner Eireli Auto PostRua Maximino Zanon, 31BaccheriRAIZEN6.17912/8/2021
Auto Posto Base Aérea Ltda.1600 Erasto Gaertner AvenueBaccheriIPIRANGA6.17912/8/2021
Auto Posto Mexico LtdaMexico Street, 385 Ground floorBaccheriVIBRA ENERGY6.17912/8/2021
Auto Posto Via Trabalhador LtdaHighway Br 277, 4100UberabaWHITE6,19812/07/2021
Auto Posto Texas Fuel LtdaRua Mateus Leme, 5761BranchesIPIRANGA6,19912/8/2021
Condor Auto Posto Taruma LtdaRau Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 3122tarumaRAIZEN6,19912/8/2021
Auto Posto Qualita LtdaAvenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 3643Bairro AltoIPIRANGA6,19912/8/2021
Auto Posto Aventador LtdaAvenida Mayor Erasto Gaertner, 308BaccheriIPIRANGA6,19912/8/2021
Auto Posto Mocelin LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 3672little barrierWHITE6,19912/8/2021
Post Canal Delta Ltd.Rua Izaac Ferreira da Cruz, 4615fenced siteWHITE6,19912/8/2021
Auto Posto Patmos LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 5.827 Ground FloorBarreinhaVIBRA ENERGY6,19912/8/2021
Heller Ltd Gas StationAvenida Vicente Machado, 878BoatWHITE6,19912/8/2021
Auto Posto Porto Principe LtdaRua Francisco Derosso, 4536Alto BoquerãoRAIZEN6,19912/8/2021
Auto Posto Boqueirao LtdaRua Maestro Carlos Frank, 2400mouthWHITE6,19912/8/2021
Izaac Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaRua dos Pioneiros, 1530fenced siteIPIRANGA6,19912/8/2021
Auto Posto Lua Crescente Ltda.Rua Doutor Barreto Coutinho, 25Santa CandidaIPIRANGA6,25912/8/2021
Rmz Fukami Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaRua Bom Jesus, 159Juveve DistrictVIBRA ENERGY6,25912/8/2021
Auto Posto Jardim Ambiental Ltda1020 Itupava StreetTop of Xv StreetIPIRANGA6,29012/8/2021
Posto Makiolka Ltda3115 Theodoro Makiolka Streetlittle barrierVIBRA ENERGY6,29912/8/2021
Auto Posto Delgado Moro LtdaRua Xv de Novembro, 3040Top of Xv StreetIPIRANGA6,29912/8/2021
Auto Posto Ribeira III LtdaEstrada da Ribeira Br-476, 517atubaIPIRANGA6,29912/8/2021
Vpr Network of Fuels and Services LtdaRua Jeronimo Durski, 1195Campo do SiqueiraIPIRANGA6,29912/8/2021
Taishan Auto Posto – EireliAvenida Francisco M Albizu, 26BaccheriRAIZEN6,29912/8/2021
Auto Posto Verde Com de Combustiveis e Lubrif LtdaRua Dr Manoel Pedro, 228youthRAIZEN6,29912/8/2021
Lt Nichele Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaRua Professor Pedro Viriato Parigot de Souza, 565Campo do SiqueiraRAIZEN6,29912/8/2021
Petrogas Network Comercio de Combustiveis S/aRua Pedro Romildo Dall Stella, 450little pillarIPIRANGA6,29912/8/2021
Auto Posto Flix Ltda857 Dr Bley Zornig StreetmouthIPIRANGA6,29912/8/2021
Auto Tour Ts Limited1305 Anita Garibaldi AvenueahuRAIZEN6,29912/8/2021
Auto Posto R Juveve LtdaRua Almirante Tamandaré, 1781youthVIBRA ENERGY6,39012/8/2021
Auto Posto Social LtdaRua Augusto Stresser, 1684 Ground floorHugo LangeVIBRA ENERGY6,39012/8/2021
Auto Posto Batel LtdaAvenida Vicente Machado, 2261BoatVIBRA ENERGY6,39912/8/2021

Web Stories

Oops!

Discover the main stores in the new mall in Curitiba

News

Season 2 of “The Witcher” arrives this week on Netflix; check the list

in the times of the emperor

Lupita suffers at Batista’s funeral

to refresh

Curitiba has Day Use pool options! Look!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Inflation makes turkey more expensive and changes options for Christmas dinner

Who plans to build a christmas menu more affordable should leave the turkey aside and …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved