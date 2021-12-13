The cheapest gasoline in PR is in Curitiba, says ANP; see prices at stations

The latest weekly fuel price survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), carried out between December 5 and 11, shows that Curitiba has the cheapest gasoline in the state. Lowest resale price of Gasoline common found by the ANP in the capital was R$ 6.079 per liter. The average price of fuel in Curitiba, according to the agency’s research, is R$ 6,209 and the maximum price found is R$ 6,399.
At the other end of the table, the highest price for a liter of regular gasoline in Paraná was registered in Londrina. There, the ANP survey found the fuel being sold at R$7.50 per liter. Even with a lot of research, drivers should not find ordinary gasoline at less than R$ 6.42, the lowest value found by surveying prices in the city.
The situation is repeated in the survey of prices for ethanol, sold in Curitiba at the lowest price per liter in the state, R$ 4,799. Londrina is the only city present in the ANP survey where the price of fuel is – and a lot – around six reais. A liter of ethanol was found there costing up to R$ 6.89.
Gasoline price in Curitiba
|Cayman Com de Combustiveis Ltda
|Avenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 2628
|Capao da Imbua
|ALESAT
|6,079
|12/8/2021
|Posto Rodovia dos Minerios Ltda
|44 Jose Bajerski Street
|Branches
|WHITE
|6,098
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto X Ltda
|Rua Xv de Novembro, 2499
|Top of Xv Street
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Bio Taruma Ltda
|Avenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 760
|taruma
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|GT Zanlorenzi e Cia Ltda
|Rua Amazonas Marcondes, 1106
|Cabral
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|Copa Brasil Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|21 Rancho Alegre Street
|fenced site
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|Auto Post California Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 1805
|ahu
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|Alianca Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|893 Guilherme Weigert Road
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Atenas Ltda.
|40 Trindade Street
|cashew nuts
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Interlagos Ltda
|Rua Lodovico Geronazzo, 665
|Good view
|WHITE
|6,099
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Nossa Senhora do Rosario Ltda
|Avenida Parana, 2420
|Good view
|STANG
|6,150
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Minerio Ltda
|Rua Padre Joao Wislinski, 493 0
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|6.159
|12/8/2021
|Posto Santa Rosa Ltda
|Rua Fernando de Noronha, 137
|Good view
|WHITE
|6.159
|12/8/2021
|Sambade Combustiveis Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 6625
|little barrier
|RAIZEN
|6.179
|12/8/2021
|Post Sr Barcelona Ltda
|Avenida Marechal Floriano Peixoto, 10052
|mouth
|WHITE
|6.179
|12/8/2021
|Acalanto Ltda Service Station
|Rua Mal Mascarenhas Moraes, 1020
|Santa Candida
|RODOIL
|6.179
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Trevo Atuba Ltda
|Avenida Monteiro Tourinho, 1511
|atuba
|WHITE
|6.179
|12/8/2021
|Erasto Gaertner Eireli Auto Post
|Rua Maximino Zanon, 31
|Baccheri
|RAIZEN
|6.179
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Base Aérea Ltda.
|1600 Erasto Gaertner Avenue
|Baccheri
|IPIRANGA
|6.179
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Mexico Ltda
|Mexico Street, 385 Ground floor
|Baccheri
|VIBRA ENERGY
|6.179
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Via Trabalhador Ltda
|Highway Br 277, 4100
|Uberaba
|WHITE
|6,198
|12/07/2021
|Auto Posto Texas Fuel Ltda
|Rua Mateus Leme, 5761
|Branches
|IPIRANGA
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Condor Auto Posto Taruma Ltda
|Rau Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 3122
|taruma
|RAIZEN
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Qualita Ltda
|Avenida Victor Ferreira do Amaral, 3643
|Bairro Alto
|IPIRANGA
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Aventador Ltda
|Avenida Mayor Erasto Gaertner, 308
|Baccheri
|IPIRANGA
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Mocelin Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 3672
|little barrier
|WHITE
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Post Canal Delta Ltd.
|Rua Izaac Ferreira da Cruz, 4615
|fenced site
|WHITE
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Patmos Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 5.827 Ground Floor
|Barreinha
|VIBRA ENERGY
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Heller Ltd Gas Station
|Avenida Vicente Machado, 878
|Boat
|WHITE
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Porto Principe Ltda
|Rua Francisco Derosso, 4536
|Alto Boquerão
|RAIZEN
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Boqueirao Ltda
|Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 2400
|mouth
|WHITE
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Izaac Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Rua dos Pioneiros, 1530
|fenced site
|IPIRANGA
|6,199
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Lua Crescente Ltda.
|Rua Doutor Barreto Coutinho, 25
|Santa Candida
|IPIRANGA
|6,259
|12/8/2021
|Rmz Fukami Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Rua Bom Jesus, 159
|Juveve District
|VIBRA ENERGY
|6,259
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Jardim Ambiental Ltda
|1020 Itupava Street
|Top of Xv Street
|IPIRANGA
|6,290
|12/8/2021
|Posto Makiolka Ltda
|3115 Theodoro Makiolka Street
|little barrier
|VIBRA ENERGY
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Delgado Moro Ltda
|Rua Xv de Novembro, 3040
|Top of Xv Street
|IPIRANGA
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Ribeira III Ltda
|Estrada da Ribeira Br-476, 517
|atuba
|IPIRANGA
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Vpr Network of Fuels and Services Ltda
|Rua Jeronimo Durski, 1195
|Campo do Siqueira
|IPIRANGA
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Taishan Auto Posto – Eireli
|Avenida Francisco M Albizu, 26
|Baccheri
|RAIZEN
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Verde Com de Combustiveis e Lubrif Ltda
|Rua Dr Manoel Pedro, 228
|youth
|RAIZEN
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Lt Nichele Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Rua Professor Pedro Viriato Parigot de Souza, 565
|Campo do Siqueira
|RAIZEN
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Petrogas Network Comercio de Combustiveis S/a
|Rua Pedro Romildo Dall Stella, 450
|little pillar
|IPIRANGA
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Flix Ltda
|857 Dr Bley Zornig Street
|mouth
|IPIRANGA
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Auto Tour Ts Limited
|1305 Anita Garibaldi Avenue
|ahu
|RAIZEN
|6,299
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto R Juveve Ltda
|Rua Almirante Tamandaré, 1781
|youth
|VIBRA ENERGY
|6,390
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Social Ltda
|Rua Augusto Stresser, 1684 Ground floor
|Hugo Lange
|VIBRA ENERGY
|6,390
|12/8/2021
|Auto Posto Batel Ltda
|Avenida Vicente Machado, 2261
|Boat
|VIBRA ENERGY
|6,399
|12/8/2021
