The deal that could officially end the Korean War 70 years later

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korea’s president says parties agree in principle to declare a formal end to the conflict, but negotiations have not yet started because of North Korea’s demands

North and South Korea, the United States and China agree in principle to declare a formal end to the Korean War, which ended in an armistice, said South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

But negotiations have not yet started because of demands from North Korea, he added.

The Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953, split the peninsula in two.

Since then, North and South Korea have been technically at war — with support from China and the US, respectively — and maintain a strained relationship.

