The deal that could officially end the Korean War 70 years later

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, South Korea’s president says parties agree in principle to declare a formal end to the conflict, but negotiations have not yet started because of North Korea’s demands

North and South Korea, the United States and China agree in principle to declare a formal end to the Korean War, which ended in an armistice, said South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

But negotiations have not yet started because of demands from North Korea, he added.

The Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953, split the peninsula in two.

Since then, North and South Korea have been technically at war — with support from China and the US, respectively — and maintain a strained relationship.

Moon has long advocated a formal declaration on the end of the conflict and has made engagement with the North one of the main goals of his tenure.

However, observers say they believe this is too difficult to achieve.

The statements by Moon, who is currently visiting Australia, came during a press conference in Canberra with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

What does North Korea want?

In September, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, indicated that her country could be open to negotiations, but only if the US abandoned what she called “hostile policy” against Korea. North.

North Korea systematically opposes the presence of American troops in South Korea, the joint military exercises carried out every year between the US and South Korea, as well as US-imposed sanctions against North Korea’s weapons program .

This Monday (12/12), Moon said that North Korea continued to make this demand as a pre-condition for the discussions.

But the US has repeatedly said that North Korea must first abandon its nuclear weapons before any sanctions can be lifted.

“Because of that, we cannot sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declaration… we hope that negotiations will start,” he said.

The South Korean leader has already argued that a formal declaration to end the war would encourage the North to give up its nuclear weapons.

Review by Laura Bicker, Seoul correspondent

President Moon’s time is running out.

He leaves office in March after five years of heartfelt appeals to bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula.

Yet North Korea remains more isolated than ever. The days of handshakes and promises between Pyongyang and Seoul seem to be over. For now.

Trying to bring an end-of-war deal to the table is Moon Jae-in’s last hope.

But he faces significant challenges. The US seems less enthusiastic about the idea. The Biden government is open to discussion and, of course, no one wants a permanent state of war on the peninsula. But some believe a deal would reward Kim Jong-un without receiving any guarantees in return.

Supporters say the deal is a diplomatic gesture — a starting point for giving North Korea security guarantees. Those who oppose this say Pyongyang could use it to demand the withdrawal of 28,500 US troops from South Korea and end the annual joint US-South Korea military exercises.

The North Korean state press also described the idea as “premature”.

There is a bigger problem for President Moon. South Korea did not sign the armistice. This end-of-war deal is not a gift to give the history books.

He can keep trying to bring all the pieces to the table, but getting them all to agree on the details would be the diplomatic equivalent of climbing Everest.

What did the US and China say?

During an October press conference, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US “may have somewhat different perspectives on the precise sequencing or timing of conditions for the different steps” in order to arrive at a agreement on a joint declaration.

Meanwhile, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported last week that senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi had pledged his country’s support for “the push to declare the end of war,” citing South Korean diplomats in Beijing .

What happened in the Korean War?

The war began with an incursion along the 38th parallel, the border between North and South Korea, by 75,000 soldiers from the communist North in June 1950.

American troops supporting the South entered the war in the following months, and North Koreans, supported by China and the Soviet Union, were repulsed.

A bloody standoff ensued and an armistice was signed between the US and North Korea in July 1953.

Five million soldiers and civilians lost their lives in the conflict.