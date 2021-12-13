the expected launch of Fiat Strada 2022

Yadunandan Singh

fiat strada 2022
Strada Volcano 2022 (Photo: Disclosure / Stellantis / Fiat do Brasil

The year 2021 is close to ending, but the automotive sector is still going full steam ahead. For example, last December 10th was officially launched the new Fiat Strada 2022, which was long awaited. The model, as we’ve already talked about it here on Garage 360, comes as two versions – in addition to the automatic transmission and other news. Enjoy and learn more!

Check out the details of the New FIAT Strada 2022!
Launch of Nova Strada 2022 was one of the highlights of last week. ( Photo: Disclosure / Fiat )

New Fiat Strada 2022 was launched last Friday

So, the new Strada 2022 with automatic transmission type CVT also represents a step forward with the advanced 1.3 Firefly engine – which generates 107 hp of power with seven simulated speeds.

At new Strada, the CVT transmission has three driving modes:

And beyond the 1.3 Firefly engine present in the new Strada – which generates 107 hp – it achieves a torque of 13.7 kgfm with ethanol and a torque of 13.2 kgfm when fueled with gasoline. Thus, it is the most efficient and economical propellant in the segment and with consumption grade A by Inmetro.

Also, a highlight of the launch is the gearbox oil, which is designed for durability for life. That is, in other words, there is no provision for changing the fluid throughout the vehicle’s lifetime!

Ah! The new compact pickup also features power-assisted steering, on-board computer, power windows on all four doors, multifunctional steering wheel, power mirrors and 3.5” TFT frame. In addition to the 7” multimedia system with connectivity with Android Auto and Apple Carplay without cables, the model now offers Wireless Charger, for wireless charging of the smartphone.

Fiat Strada 2022!
Nova Strada 2022. ( Photo: Disclosure / Fiat )

Versions and prices

Fiat Strada Volcano 2022 – from R$ 111,990

Fiar Strada Ranch 2022 – from R$ 116,990

  • For complete information about the launch of the new Fiat Strada 2022, go here!
