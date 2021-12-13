The first case of the variant is registered in the interior of São Paulo, in Limeira

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!

SOROCABA – The first case of the variant micron in the interior of São Paulo was confirmed this Sunday, 12, by the State Health Department. The patient, a 40-year-old woman, resides in lime tree and may have acquired the new strain while traveling to South Africa and to France in November. According to the folder, the patient is fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 and presented mild symptoms such as headache, cough and nasal discharge.

The woman is under monitoring by the Municipal Surveillance, in home isolation and without contact with her husband and child. Both had already had a negative result for the PCR test. According to the secretariat, the patient had a positive diagnosis for covid-19 on December 3, after undergoing an antigen test. The new variant was detected during genetic sequencing of the sample, carried out by Instituto Adolfo Lutz.

This is the fifth case of micron confirmed in São Paulo. All patients had complete vaccination and were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. Also according to the folder, the five cases confirmed so far show a mild manifestation of covid-19, which may be associated with the fact that all of them have completed the vaccination schedule, with a single dose or two doses of the immunizing agent.











© Tiago Queiroz/Estadão – 1/7/2021

Passengers check-in at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos





Across the state, 3.4 million people did not show up for the second dose and therefore may be more vulnerable to covid-19 and the variant micron.

The Health Department of Limeira informed that it was already investigating the suspected case of the Ômicron variant since the woman returned from the trip, on December 1st, presenting symptoms of sinusitis, with cough and headache.

Before boarding, she had tested negative for the Covid-19. Upon arrival, she sought out a specialist from her private medical plan and underwent a PCR test, which was positive for the disease. The hospital sought the Epidemiological Surveillance, which guided the repetition of the test, which was referred to Adolfo Lutz for genetic sequencing, with confirmation of the variant.