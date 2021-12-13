The last meteor shower of the year occurs at dawn this Tuesday – News

If you’ve seen a bright streak in the sky over the past few days, it’s possible that you’ve been lucky enough to spot a meteor originating from the last meteor shower of the year: Geminideas. The phenomenon began on November 4th and will last until Friday (17th). The peak of rain — that is, the date on which it will be possible to observe the greatest number of meteors in the sky — will be, in turn, on Tuesday (14), during the night.

According to Professor Rodolfo Langhi, coordinator of the Astronomy Observatory at Unesp (São Paulo State University) in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, the good news is that the rain can be observed by people from all over Brazil. The bad thing is that astronomy lovers will have to stay awake until at least 3 am to get a good view. Before that, the Moon, which is in a crescent phase and 75% illuminated, will still be very high in the sky, which will dim the glare of the meteors.

“The constellation of Gemini, which is the radiant Geminid [ponto no céu de onde os meteoros parecem se originar], will be born at 9:30 pm, but at that time the rain intensity will still be low. From midnight to 3 am, meteors will be abundant, but, on the other hand, the moon’s luminosity will hinder observation. The best time, therefore, will be from 3 am”, he says.

According to Langhi, under ideal conditions, it is expected to be possible to observe up to 120 meteors per hour. He emphasizes, however, that this is a calculation based on a series of variables, which, unfortunately, will not be in favor of Brazilians.

An example is the absence of a moon in the sky; another is for the radiant to be well above the viewer’s head, which it will not. Under the circumstances, at best, it will only be possible to view about 20 meteors per hour.

“The guideline to get the most out of the phenomenon is to move to a place away from the city lights and, if possible, lean back in a beach chair, in order to obtain the largest field of vision possible. , although meteors seem to originate from a single point, they can be seen from anywhere in the sky,” he says.

“Another golden tip is to stay away from the cell phone, as looking at the device’s display reduces the size of the pupil and blurs the retina, thus reducing the observer’s vision. It takes at least 20 minutes in the dark total so that the eye returns to operating at full capacity”, he adds.

What are meteors?

Popularly called shooting stars, meteors are phenomena that characterize the passage of a meteoroid through the Earth’s atmosphere. Meteoroids, in turn, are fragments of comets or asteroids that detach from these stars and wander through space, in orbits around the Sun.

In the case of Geminis, the star in question is an asteroid that received the name of 3200 Phaeton, discovered in October 1983 by the Iras (Infrared Astronomical Satellite), a joint space observatory between the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The star became known after “approaching” the Earth, in astronomical terms, on December 10, 2007. Each year, always around this time, the Earth passes through the debris that Phaeton left in its orbit, which causes this rain of meteors.

*Intern of the R7, under the supervision of Pablo Marques