‘The More Life, the Better!’: Rose will discover William’s lies and take drastic action | come around

Joana questions Guilherme about his project at the clinic.

Joana is suspicious of Guilherme’s intentions and he confesses to the doctor that he was going to tell Rose the truth after the romantic trip they were planning. Bill asks his co-worker to keep the secret, but the doctor won’t be able to keep this bomb.

2 of 4 Joana (Mariana Nunes) will tell Rose (Bárbara Colen) about Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) lies – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Joana (Mariana Nunes) will tell Rose (Bárbara Colen) about Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) lies – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

On the day of the second honeymoon, Guilherme will be completely confident that he will be able to resume his marriage with peace. But that’s not what will happen! At the airport, when she is about to board with her great love, Joana will call Rose and make the revelation. The doctor will ask the wife what is going on, and she will say:

“Joana is telling me that you lied to me. (…) She is saying that you are not going to make the ward for needy children at the clinic. And that you never thought of doing it!”

3 of 4 Rose (Bárbara Colen) is shocked by Guilherme (Mateus Solano) when she learns that he has been lying all along- ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Rose (Barbara Colen) is shocked by Guilherme (Mateus Solano) when she learns that he’s been lying all along- ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Rose will demand explanations from Guilherme, and he will try to justify his lie, saying that he had already talked to Joana about the difficulty of building a new wing in the hospital. Then he asks his wife for another chance:

“That’s not what I mean! Rose, please, we’ll have time to talk about all this during the trip. You’ll understand my reasons. Let’s board.”

But she will no longer be willing to go ahead with the plan to travel together. The two begin to argue in the middle of the airport and Joana will accuse her husband of having thought badly about her: “But he didn’t. He treated me as if I were an idiot, as if this job was a bullshit, a whim of his little wife. Rich girl! Isn’t that how you see me? The madam wanting to play charity with her husband’s money?”

4 out of 4 Guilherme (Mateus Solano) is rude to Rose (Bárbara Colen) at the airport – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Guilherme (Mateus Solano) is rude to Rose (Bárbara Colen) at the airport – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Guilherme will lose patience and hit back, leaving Rose behind:

“You know what? That’s what I thought! Rose is bored at home with nothing to do. And she decided to play good Samaritan.”

Shocked, Rose will make it clear that there will be no trip, and he will not accept the woman’s “no”. The ex-model will not tolerate her husband’s insistence and will say. loud and clear, before leaving him alone:

“All you think about is yourself. You’ve always been that way and always will be. A spoiled boy, that’s what you are! You think you own the world!”

Does this marriage even stand a chance?

Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out the second chapter:

13 Ten Monday Joana tells the truth to Rose, who gives up traveling. Baby can’t talk to the ex-dancer. Flávia is frightened by Conrado. Tigger dismisses Soraia to talk to Tina. Osvaldo suffers because of Nedda. Celina is thrilled to learn that Rose has not traveled with her husband. Guilherme fires Joana. Neném and Paula arrive at the motel where Flávia is. Tigger is surprised by Tina’s skateboarding performance. Paula insinuates herself for Baby. Rose decides to leave the house and Guilherme begs her to stay. Flávia reveals Cora’s plan to Conrado, who goes after Leco and Neco. Tigger and Tina reconcile. Tete and Osvaldo kiss. Flávia is hit by a gunshot and passes out in Neném’s arms. Check out the full summary for the day and week!