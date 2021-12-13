The sky is not the limit | Photos of comet Leonard and the solar eclipse — and more

The solar eclipse and Leonard’s comet were the big topics this week — especially among astrophotographers, who took incredible pictures of both events. Also, we had good news about the Hubble telescope and some mysteries, like the strange galaxy with no dark matter.

Check out the most important events in the world of astronomy in the last seven days below!

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) near M3 from Sormano Astronomical Observatory https://t.co/dXLc0Zbc2P pic.twitter.com/gwXMNYaFtM — Burkhard Leitner (@burkley65) December 3, 2021

Comet Leonard, which can be visible to the naked eye next weekend, has been “clicked” by astronomers and astrophotographers in several countries. They got amazing shots, like the one you see above, where the comet passes right by the globular cluster M3. There are many more cool pictures at the link above.

Some reports have pointed out that the comet is losing its brightness sooner than expected, and that could mean a lot of things, as these objects are very unpredictable. One of the possibilities is that it is not resisting the approach close to the Sun, or that it is not vaporizing much gas.

But the astronomical images are still being posted on social media, with great anticipation for next week, so there’s still no reason to be dismayed!

We have received images of high impact and beauty from the Joint Scientific Polar Station Glaciar Unión, sent by nuestro René Quinan ♥️ @ReneQuinan . Credits: René Quinan/INACH pic.twitter.com/7gIhLkOCgi — INACH (@inach_gob) December 4, 2021

The total solar eclipse that took place last week was visible only in Antarctica and the surrounding waters — that is, nothing for us Brazilians. But we can still count on the magnificent images that circulated through the networks. In fact, the Antarctic scenario favored compositions even more, providing true works of art.

Astronauts on the ISS were also able to photograph the Moon’s shadow on Earth. They gathered at the station’s dome to observe the event, which, let’s face it, must be spectacular from space. The other regions that could see the eclipse, even if only partial, were Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa.

Hubble has been an important scientific instrument for understanding the universe for 31 years (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The Hubble telescope has finally left the “ICU” and is fully operational, much to the relief and delight of the scientific community (including citizen scientists who use Hubble data to create beautiful images of the universe). According to NASA, no problems have been detected since December 1st. Of course, we know it won’t last forever and its failures are signs of wear and tear, but the more it can provide data, the better.

The last to be retrieved from safe mode, the Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS), the telescope’s spectrograph, was successfully retrieved. Hubble’s other instruments will also receive a similar update over the next few months to ensure they all stay in sync.

The Tesla Roadster with Starman on board goes around the Sun every 557 days (Image: Reproduction/Tesla)

Elon Musk told Twitter that the Tesla Roadster car, launched into space in 2018 with a space suit in the driver’s seat, was orbiting Mars. The information is “inaccurate”: the vehicle technically orbits the Sun and occasionally passes through the orbit of Mars. This detail was brought to “live” attention by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at Harvard University.

Of course, the statement by the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla was made in jest. But as some of his followers may end up confusing things, McDowell decided to clarify, as any good science popularizer would. “‘My car passed Mars’ and it would be correct enough (and just as funny),” he said. “Entering the orbit of Mars is much more difficult, it would be a much greater achievement,” he concluded.

Enlarged image of the apparent “cube”, recorded on the far side of the Moon (Image: Reproduction/CNSA/Our Space)

A strange object on the Moon was seen by the Chinese rover Yutu-2, which now travels there to study it further, but speculation has already gone far (especially in some sensational publications). However, Philip Stooke, a professor at the University of Western Ontario, said quite confidently that it is a rock on the edge of a crater.

The professor added that “scientifically speaking, the rock could be interesting, and I hope it, or others close by, will be studied in detail when they reach it in 2022.” But when that happens, we’ll likely see a far less compelling image and nothing like anything out of the ordinary.

NASA’s 10 New Future Astronauts (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

NASA announced ten new astronauts selected for upcoming space missions, particularly during the Artemis missions, and said they represent the diversity of North America. They will still undergo two-year training and only then will they be assigned to missions that involve research aboard the ISS and manned trips to the Moon.

There were more than 12,000 applicants, and this was the first time that NASA required everyone to have a master’s degree in any area of ​​STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). The selection was made through an online assessment.

Observations of the diffuse galaxy AGC 114905 suggest that it has no dark matter (Image: Reproduction/Javier Román/Pavel Mancera Piña)

There is a group of ultra-diffuse dwarf galaxies that are making astronomers more and more uneasy, for one simple reason: they have no dark matter. The new observation targeted AGC 114905 and proved that measurements from previous studies were correct. In other words, it wasn’t human error, this object really has no dark matter.

This keeps astronomers awake because, according to current models, all galaxies are formed and maintain their structures thanks to dark matter. Without it, like AGC 114905, and many others, can they survive? No one has that answer, for now.

Current positions of Ingenuity helicopter and Perseverance rover (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Ingenuity’s 17th Mars flight traveled 187 meters to the northeast of Jezero Crater, and faced a brief radio communications failure during its descent. The flight data needs to be transmitted to the Perseverance rover, which it then sends to Earth, but communication between the two has been interrupted.

Fortunately, everything worked out in the end and the little helicopter’s last adventure was a success. About 15 minutes after the problem, the rover received telemetry data from the small aircraft, indicating that everything was in order. According to NASA, the failure occurred because Perseverance was in a challenging place for data transmissions.

