The superb took a dear price and Luciano Huck could be “downgraded”

Luciano Huck’s life was what you might call “heaven on earth.”

Famous, millionaire, loved by the public, with a wife and beautiful children. Well connected, friend of national and international stars. Everything was going well until, influenced by rich people and celebrities who live in the same bubble, he decided to go into politics.

With no idea of ​​what the real Brazil is, full of dangers and sufferings, he decided to face one of the most popular leaders in the world, Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Big mistake. This shock opened up ruptures in Huck’s perfect image and, even though he quickly gave up on the undertaking, his image was already compromised – the public discovered that Huck is just another millionaire who, occasionally, does a charity but guarantees that he gives himself to the greatest possible publicity for the gesture.

Worn out, he left for his plan B, taking the place of Faustão who had left the company, but, also there, he let his stardom slip, demanding the early dismissal of Thiago Leiffert – who had occupied Faustão’s place on an interim basis until Huck concluded his commitments in Huck’s Cauldron.

Now, with the audience plummeting at Domingão, Globo’s management and sponsors are considering returning Huck to Saturday’s programming and bringing newcomer Marcos Mion to the company’s flagship, O Domingão.

In practice, it will be a professional ‘relegation’.

For Huck, who has little intimacy with the biblical text, is the suggestion to read Proverbs 16:18:

“Pride precedes the ruin and haughtiness of the spirit, the fall.”

