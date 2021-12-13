These are the most innovative phones of 2021

The year is coming to an end, and even though many companies are still at an intense pace for the announcement of cell phones with Snapdragon 8, we can already take stock of the news from 2021. The year was marked by innovative cell phones and mature technologies.

We’ve seen both the arrival of new technologies, like the hidden camera under the screen, and the refinement of features that are here to stay — like the adaptive refresh rate. In general, the user could — and still can — find sophisticated cell phones, which are no longer so experimental. These are the main smartphones that contributed to this.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Starting with the foldables, they have been on the market since 2019. 2021, however, was a great year with Samsung launching the third generation of the Fold. If the first version raised a lot of doubts, what the South Korean has been proving with the third generation is that it knew how to listen to criticism and refine it where necessary — to the point where competitors copied the device’s premise.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the folding one to beat (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

This is an innovative cell phone model that joins our list because of the maturity it has achieved. After overcoming the challenges involving the folding mechanism and the screen, the manufacturer was able to advance in functions, bringing a high refresh rate and even the hidden camera experiment under the screen. As a productivity-oriented tablet, the model also now supports the S Pen, and even IPX8 certification against water damage was implemented.

That way, users willing to buy an innovative phone can already feel more secure with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Of course, there are still challenges — like inserting a longer-lasting battery and improving the camouflage camera. These are news that may come with the next generation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Since the first generation the Galaxy Z Flip has buried its competitors. There was no Motorola Razr that could compete with it, and with the third generation — few people remember, but there was a Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the middle — the model moves even further away from rivals that don’t exist.

Now there’s a high refresh rate, a larger external color display that can reduce the need to open and close the phone, and more construction security to make the flip phone a more reliable purchase option.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 still has no competitors (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

While many smartphones end up having equal faces due to the screen limitations, which are being overcome, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also bet on being a fashion phone, counting with a series of accessories that help to reinforce it. There are also challenges for the next generation: bigger battery would be very welcome. Really fast loading too. These are aspects that can be sure to attract new consumers to this new moment in the telephone market.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Gone are the days when Apple managed to get ahead in innovation. Currently, what we see is that it waits for trends to be released, and then matures them so that the user doesn’t face any difficulties with a new feature. It is part of the philosophy of offering an easy and intuitive customer experience.

So it took time, but the high refresh rate on iPhones finally arrived in 2021. Unfortunately only for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple opted for adaptive technology, reducing battery consumption when high frame rates are not needed .

iPhone 13 Pro arrived in black, gold, silver and blue (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

In this way, mobile phones deliver the fluid interface and app experience without compromising autonomy — as seen for years in the Android market. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, inclusive, are among the most durable out of the box. Thus, the wait was long, but necessary and without imposing sacrifices on the user. A big hit by the company, which also kept the fastest processor on the market this year.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Since the Galaxy S10e we are seeing the market rehearsing the return of compact phones. This is a big challenge for the Android scenario, as the system has a reputation for consuming a lot of battery. However, even Apple didn’t do very well with the iPhone 12 Mini, which suffered poor sales and strong criticism about the bad autonomy.

iPhone 13 Mini could be the last generation of the line (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

The compact iOS didn’t sell well, but it returned with a new generation in 2021 that managed to fix its main problem: battery life. Its autonomy is reliable and, apart from its size, it can no longer be seen as a less capable device than other models on the market.

Add to that the fastest processor of 2021, excellent cameras, long-lasting software support, quality screen, and other typical aspects of an Apple product. The proposal for a mini cell phone has matured a lot in Apple, and may be ending this phase with a golden key. Thus, it is more than valid to highlight the iPhone 13 Mini as the necessary maturation of the “pocket” proposal.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

After lukewarm years with Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, Google came back with a vengeance in 2021 and even made a bold break with Qualcomm. The Pixel 6 line is different from anything the company has done, and the Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best phones going on sale this year.

Always praised for the camera, the Pixel family has been given a custom processor to advance photography and video. The Pixel 6 Pro finally represents a worthy competitor to other optical zoom flagships on the market. In addition, we finally have design innovation — which already inspires some competitors.

Pixel 6 Pro represents page turning for Google (Image: Press/Google)

All that being said, Google is stopping eating dust and taking a very large step to attract the pocket of those who consume top-of-the-line. This is not only correcting flaws, but also innovating by customizing a chip to meet your needs, without sacrificing performance, and bringing freshness to the device’s look.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Many will agree that the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus disappointed when it came to offering more than the last generation. Of course, issues seen with the Exynos 990 have been fixed with the Exynos 2100, but fixing what was wrong can’t be considered an upgrade in the high-end segment.

Even so, at least one variant was able to offer new user experiences in a robust way. The Galaxy S21 Ultra came to fix a bold proposal, started with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We’re talking about the long-range zoom, now offered by a true 10x zoom lens — no longer 3x.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is considered one of the most versatile cell phones of the year (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

There is also a telephoto sensor for 3x zoom, and with that the user gains two levels of zoom control. The marketer Space Zoom (100x) function also does better — though it still doesn’t offer super usable results.

Following the camera, the ultrawide lens can now take high-level macro photography thanks to the sensor’s 12 MP. Pro mode records RAW photo at up to 16 bits, and the device is the first Galaxy S with adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Thus, the Galaxy S21 Ultra finally delivers a far more complete super zoom experience, top of the line, and advanced features — supporting the S Pen now that the Note family is past. It’s the mature stage of last year’s attempted innovation, and one that tends to get better in 2022, when the Galaxy S22 Ultra is announced as the definitive successor to the Galaxy Note line.

Xiaomi Mix 4

The Mix line has always focused on innovation, and it did not differ from the fourth commercial model in the family. Xiaomi Mix 4 tried to anticipate the future in which screens will be free of large edges and even holes, by hiding a camera below the display.

Xiaomi Mix 4 has an under-screen camera and premium look (Image: Press/Xiaomi)

One positive aspect of the project was actually making the camera unnoticeable — which can’t be said about the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Certainly the quality of the selfies needs to improve, but overall the company offered a complete product in several other respects: in rear cameras, with the right to 5x periscopic zoom, in processing, with the Snapdragon 888 Plus, and in fast recharge, with 120 W of power.

Thus, there are several “fronts” that qualify the Xiaomi Mix 4 commercial experiment as an innovative cell phone on the market in 2021. Although the manufacturer is present in Brazil, the model is not offered locally.

Sony Xperia Pro-I

Closing the list, the Xperia Pro-I was another innovative model that knew how to get out of the technological “comfort zone”. Since the crisis in the segment that Sony faced a few years ago, its reorganization has proven adequate, with the company streamlining the catalog and focusing on the high-performance segment, with room for one or another intermediary.

The Xperia Pro-I stands out not only for offering various camera apps aimed at professional users, but also a hardware that contributes to this: its main sensor is 1 inch and was inherited from a DSLR camera of the brand. For comparison, even the iPhone 13 has a 0.6″ main sensor.

Xperia Pro-I is advertised as the phone that replaces your professional camera (Image: Playback/GSMArena)

The smartphone also includes a processor dedicated to photographic functions, the BIONZ X, inherited from the brand’s professional cameras. Add to that the fact that Sony produces its own sensors, thus achieving control over the entire production chain to create the Xperia Pro-I camera.

Still, the model preserves features worthy of a top of the line: Snapdragon 888, 5G, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and a 6.5-inch screen with insane 4K resolution. 120 Hz is also present, and the user experience puts the content creator, or artist, at the center, bringing screen modes focused on color accuracy for editing, for example.

The model also has accessories that include a viewfinder for the rear cameras to be used for vlog; and a 3.5mm connection for not only headphones but also professional external microphones.

So the Xperia Pro-I is not just an out-of-the-curve phone, but a throwback for the company to times when it used to have pioneering functional ideas for mobile photography. Perhaps its biggest flaw is the price: $1,800.