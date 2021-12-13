Thiago Coelho will leave Remo to be Paysandu’s goalkeeper | Sport Para | Online Diary

Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues Coelho, 26, will be Paysandu’s new goalkeeper. The player belongs to Clube do Remo, Papão’s biggest rival, but will have his contract terminated next Wednesday (15). Vinícius’s immediate reserve, the archer had a streak of 11 games in 2021, where he played in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals and the Green Cup, due to the injury to the main goalkeeper. In three years of Leão, there were only 15 games played.

Goalkeeper stood out with great saves in Serie B of the Brazilian | (Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo)

Thiago stood out in the Second National Division with good defenses and saving Filho da Glória e do Triunfo several times. He must sign a contract with the Steel Squadron still on Wednesday (15) and be announced by the club on Thursday (16). All the details between Lobo and the athlete are agreed. Papão’s current goalkeeper, Victor Souza, according to information, should be loaned to Água Santa to dispute next year’s Paulistão.

Paysandu’s search for the arch-enemy’s goalkeeper started a month ago, but Remo was in the final straight of Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. Despite this, the player’s staf gave priority to a renewal proposal with the Blue Lion, but it required a career plan for the player, which didn’t happen. The athlete’s conversations with the alviceleste dome have intensified in the last week and the goalkeeper will wear azure blue in 2022.