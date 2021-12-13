Three people die and six are missing after collapse in Italy

At least three people died and six are missing after several buildings in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa collapsed this Sunday morning (12), according to Italian authorities. Two people were rescued alive. Ravanusa Mayor Carmelo D’Angelo said in an interview with RAI television on Sunday that no children are among the missing. Italian authorities said the building collapsed after an explosion caused by a large gas leak, which destroyed three houses and damaged another, according to Italian news agency ANSA. 1 in 4 Building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy after explosion due to gas leak Credit: Reproduction Twitter/Vigili del Fuoco

two in 4 Building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy after explosion due to gas leak Credit: Reproduction Twitter/Vigili del Fuoco

3 in 4 Building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy after explosion due to gas leak Credit: Reproduction Twitter/Vigili del Fuoco

4 in 4 Building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy after explosion due to gas leak Credit: Reproduction Twitter/Vigili del Fuoco

“The gas accumulated underground or indoors. The activation of the elevator could have caused the explosion”, the commander of the Agrigento Fire Department Giuseppe Merendino told ANSA.

“In the coming days, we will carry out more detailed investigations”, added Merendino, adding that “it is certain that this explosion is an exceptional event”.

Possible causes of gas pipeline rupture could be bad weather, ground displacement or elevation, ANSA reported.