Tiago Volpi, from São Paulo, ends year as one of the most decisive goalkeepers in Brasileirão | São Paulo

Faced with a season of ups and downs, with failures in important games, Tiago Volpi can celebrate the end of 2021. The only athlete to act in all the matches of the Brasileirão, the São Paulo goalkeeper ended up as one of the most decisive athletes in the position in the competition in which the Tricolor ended up with 13th place.
According to data from the Statistical Spy, Volpi made 27 defenses considered decisive during the 38 games of Brasileirão 2021. Only Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG), with 35, and João Paulo (Santos), with 28, obtained numbers superior to shirt 1 in this regard.
Tiago Volpi was one of the most influential goalkeepers in Brasileirão — Photo: Marcos Riboli
Decisive saves are the difficult interventions of goalkeepers when the team is winning by a goal or tying.
In other data, Volpi ended up as the sixth best goalkeeper in Serie A in the decisive participation index in the competition.
Shirt 1 got the advantage of 50.9% in the study, which takes the 27 defenses considered decisive in the Brazilian Nationals and divides them by the sum of these interventions with the number of goals conceded in the same scoring conditions (26).
Volpi regrets defeat to América-MG and criticizes São Paulo’s season: “Much below”
Charged for failures in the knockout games against Palmeiras and Fortaleza, by Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Tiago Volpi ended up supported by coach Rogério Ceni, who praised the posture of shirt 1 in his daily life and the bench as a starter.
– I see a hardworking guy, just like I was, who arrived early, left late. Not only him, but all goalkeepers are like that. He’s been playing good games. He made a spectacular defense in the first half and is fully capable of starting in 2022 – Ceni said.
Volpi is on vacation and will only return to São Paulo on January 10th, the date of the cast’s re-enactment. In recent days, the goalkeeper received a tribute from Querétaro, the team in which he became an idol in Mexico.
