‘Time traveler’ says something will happen on the 25th and ‘will change the world forever’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/TikTok



Many people, especially in December, resort to forecasting experts to know what to expect for the coming year. On TikTok, a person entitled “time traveler” has released some information about the “future”, with two for this month.

ThatOneTimeTraveler, as identified on the internet, explained that on the 20th eight humans will benefit from superpowers of the Sun’s energy. On the 25th, something big will happen and shock the world. According to him, this “will change how humans live forever.”

With 1.3 million followers and nearly 14 million likes, the “time traveler” said this will be proof that he really isn’t from this era.

Other predictions

On August 20, 2022, the traveler stated that “the sky will turn green because a planet not far from Earth will explode with green stones.” He continues: “the green sky will last for about 5 hours and then it will slowly disappear”.

The Los Angeles Lakers are also expected to defeat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of the NBA Finals next year.

Furthermore, in 2024, the profile says that a 35,000-year-old bunker will be found in Argentina with “many secrets”, which include “technology, hidden codes and much more.”

In 2027, according to the “traveler”, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom and Finland must unite and create “an enormous power”. Later, other countries would be attracted to the bloc in the coming years.

“Other countries will like this idea and this will start a great spark in the union of great nations”, guarantees the supposed traveler.