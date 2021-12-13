Today, rival against Atlético-MG, coach of Athletico-PR ‘sucked’ Cuca and helped him to be champion with what he learned in Italy

Alberto Valentim was Cuca’s assistant coach at Palmeiras

Atlético-MG and Athletic-PR begin to decide the Brazil’s Cup this Sunday, (12), at 5:30 pm, at Mineirão. And the commanders of the two clubs have a link in the past: the partnership established in the times of palm trees.

Current Hurricane Trainer, Alberto Valentim began his career as an assistant at the São Paulo club and has accumulated two tickets. And he crossed paths with Cuca, a technician who ‘sucked’ information to gain experience in the profession. and that now duels for the title of the Copa do Brasil.

“I have two spells at Palmeiras, both with Cuca. I’ve always said this publicly, and for him sometimes, I’ve always tried to ‘suck’ him as much as possible, with all his knowledge, all his intelligence, the way he’s intense, a guy who works 24 hours for his club. We were champions together at Palmeiras, then I ended up leaving and going to Red Bull,” said Valentim, revealing that his return to the Academy had Cuca’s ‘finger’.

“I remember very well when Cuca called me and asked me to come back with him. I’m back from helping once more, because it was a pleasure to work with him, where I learned a lot, where I believe I made a contribution to his commission. I’m happy to meet him in the final,” Valentim said at a news conference.

On the athletic side, Cuca was also asked about Valentim and all the partnership they had together at Palmeiras. The current Brazilian champion praised his colleague for the modernity in his work, learning in Italy and highlighted that the affinity goes beyond the four lines.

“Alberto is a friend of mine, a modern coach and full of new ideas. When I was at Palmeiras with him I met him, he went abroad, had several experiences with many coaches, mainly in Italy”, said Cuca, to complete.

“It added a lot to us at Palmeiras in the achievement that we had (Brazilian championship 2016). In 2017, when I ended up leaving, he stayed and was Brazilian runner-up. He’s a great professional and a friend I have in football,” he concluded.

The second match of the Copa do Brasil takes place on Wednesday (15), at Arena da Baixada. The ball rolls at 9.30 pm.