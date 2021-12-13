Tom Holland and Zendaya want a role in Spider-Man on the Spiderverse

Tom Holland and Zendaya they want more Spider-Man in their lives. About to be seen on Spider-Man: No Return Home, final chapter of the current Teioso trilogy in MCU, the duo said they wanted a role in Spider-Man on the Spiderverse.

In an interview with Syfy Wire, the interpreters of Peter Parker and MJ expressed enthusiasm for the possibility of appearing alongside Miles Morales in the animated universe. “I love it and I’m just waiting for the call. Guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we wanna be in it“, he said Zendaya addressing the producers of Spiderverse.

Holland, on the other hand, followed his co-star’s comment, commenting as amy pascal, the producer of Sony and one of those responsible for Teioso’s films, brought up the idea of ​​a crossover between the two universes while Spider-Man: No Return Home was on filming.

“Amy actually asked me on set about this movie and no one talked to me”, says Holland, leading Zendaya to ask: “sim what the hell?”

Although Pascal and Holland haven’t talked further about the idea, Christopher Miller, the producer of Spiderverse, was excited about this possibility. On Twitter, he joked:

Bringing together several animation methods, Spider-Man in Aranhaverso positively surprised critics and audiences and was one of the most praised animations of 2018 (the film only arrived in Brazil in 2019). The production even won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The film follows the story of young Miles Morales and his transformation into the Spider-Man of his reality. However, several versions of the hero arise from other dimensions and must unite to return home. The feature raised $375 million in the world.

