Tonico locks Dolores in an asylum after killing Nelio · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will show an even more cruel version in In the Times of the Emperor. Without scruples, the deputy will push Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) over a precipice and will also commit Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) to a mental institution after killing the advisor in the telenovela Globo.

The villain will be enraged when he returns from the war and discovers that the bachelor has eloped with his wife. After offering rewards for information that led to the couple’s whereabouts, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will locate the two in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s newsletter. In the scenes that air in January, the jerk will have an ugly fight with the lawyer and the girl in the reunion.

The politician will be hanging over a precipice and beg for the advisor’s help. Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will beg Nelio to let his boss die, but he will reach out and be beaten in front of his beloved and young daughter.

“I owe you my life, Nelio. I knew you wouldn’t do that stupid thing, wouldn’t ruin your life forever. You deserve to be happy with Dolores and your daughter because you’re a good man, but I don’t sou”, will unleash the evil one, letting João Pedro Zappa’s character fall down the hole.

The girl will be inconsolable over her lover’s death, and Tonico will lie to a doctor and put her in an asylum. “She’s been like this for a few days now, doctor. She’s been talking about this Nélio all the time. I don’t even know who he is. He says that there are people who see a soul in trouble and lose their minds like that,” the corrupt man will allege.

Dolores will say that her husband killed Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) and will go after him. At that moment, two nurses will appear and take her by force. “Sadness to see our wife in this state! And to know that she will never leave here. Take care of it, because I know how to reward very well those who do what I say”, will comment the villain, very cynical.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

