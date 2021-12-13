Tottenham knows possible rival in Conference League draw, but still awaits resolution of controversy

Uefa drew this Monday the clashes of the second phase of the Conference League

This Monday (13th), UEFA drew the matches that will open the playoffs phase of the Conference League of the 2021/22 season. Matches are broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The eight clubs that advanced into second place in each bracket ended up in one pot. On the other side will be the teams that finished the group stage of the Europa League in 3rd place. Whoever advances in these clashes will reach the round of 16.

It is worth remembering that the top finishers in each group advance straight to the round of 16 of the competition, which take place between March 10 and 17, with round-trip matches.

The classifieds are: LASK, Gent, Pomegranate, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Copenhagen, Rennes and Basel.

The big question of this confrontation is still for the resolution of what will happen with the tottenham. the duel of Spurs, who were experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 in the cast, with Rennes was attaché and after, canceled by uefa.

If they stick to the decision and the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body does not find any solution, it will be considered a 3-0 victory for Rennes, with Tottenham finishing 3rd and Vitesse advancing 2nd.

See the matches below:

The outward games are scheduled for February 17, 2022, and the return games the following week, on the 24th.

The venue for the final of this first edition of the Conference League is Tirana, Albania. The decision is scheduled for May 25, at the National Arena.