Treasury Direct: interest rates on inflation bonds fall with downward revision in IPCA projections

The market’s radar this Monday (13) is focused on new projections released today in the Focus Report, by the Central Bank. For the first time since March, the financial market has revised downwards estimates for official inflation this year, which are now at 10.05%, against 10.18% in the previous survey.

Even with the slight improvement, the expectation of financial agents is that inflation will continue under pressure next year and end at 5.02% – the same value as last week’s projection.

After the statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which was read as more hawkish (inclined to monetary tightening) by the market, economists consulted by the Central Bank also increased the expectation of an increase for the Selic in 2022, from 11.25% to 11.50%.

Analysts are also awaiting more information on the conduct of monetary policy that the BC should adopt with the release of the Copom minutes tomorrow. In this context, government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operate in a mixed manner this Monday morning. Fixed rate papers show a slight rise in rates or are traded close to stability, while interest rates offered by inflation-linked bonds retreat.

The 2024 Prefixed Treasury interest, for example, was at 10.57% per annum in the first update of the morning. The percentage is in line with the 10.58% per year seen on Friday (10). Meanwhile, the 2031 Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest offered a return of 10.43% per year, compared to 10.41% in the previous session.

Thus, the difference in return between the shortest (2024) and the longest (2031) paper was 14 basis points (0.14 percentage point) at the opening of the business. The distance between them widened again, after having reached around 2 basis points at the beginning of this month, with the partial resolution of the PEC dos Precatórios and the view that the Central Bank should not raise interest rates so much next year.

Among inflation-linked securities, in the first update of the day, real Treasury interest rates IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 were at 4.94% per year, below the 5.02% seen on Friday afternoon. At the same time, bonds maturing in 2055 and with semiannual interest payments offered real returns of 5.01%, against 5.06% in the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday morning (13):

Focus

Within the economic agenda, financial agents reflect the new revisions of the Focus Report released today. Although projections for official inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) have been reduced this year, activity will continue to show signs of weakness this year – which tend to worsen in 2022.

In the document released today, economists consulted by the monetary authority reduced from 4.71% to 4.65% the estimates for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021. For 2022, the expectation is now for an expansion of 0.50 % of activity, against a previous projection of 0.51%.

Finally, in the exchange rate, estimates for 2021 were raised, from R$ 5.56 to R$ 5.59. By the end of next year, the expectation is that the dollar will be traded at R$ 5.55 – the same projection as last week.

PEC of Precatório, Guedes and passport of the vaccine

On the political agenda, investors are waiting for news about the PEC dos Precatório. The parts of the proposal that were not agreed between the Chamber and the Senate will be added to another amendment, which will be discussed in the plenary of the Chamber tomorrow (14).

This is because the consensual sections had their promulgation carried out last Wednesday (8), making room for the financing of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400.

Also on the political agenda, the federal government should issue a new ordinance with rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil, following the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The details of the measure were discussed at a meeting held yesterday (12) at the Palácio do Planalto. President Jair Bolsonaro is against the vaccine passport, used in most countries and defended by specialists to stop the spread of the virus.

Investors are also following statements made yesterday by Paulo Guedes, minister of the Economy, in an interview with Band TV’s Canal Livre.

At the time, the minister of Economy said he believed in the resilience of the Brazilian economy, although he admitted that the country had problems.

“It is true that we have problems, it is true that we have an open future ahead of us. Brazil is the largest open investment frontier, it has carried out several important structural reforms, its GDP debt is well below expectations, so the future is in our hands”, said the minister.

International scene

Meanwhile, on the external scene, US futures indices advance this Monday morning (13), after the S&P 500 registered its best week since February, recovering from a big sell triggered by fears of the omicron variant.

Investors are also awaiting news about the conduct of monetary policy in the country. On Wednesday (15), the Open Market Committee of the US Central Bank (Fomc, its acronym in English) meets and should set the tone for the withdrawal of stimulus to the US economy.

In Europe, European markets operate on the rise as monetary policy decisions take center stage. In addition to the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are expected to make monetary policy and stimulus decisions this week.

Geopolitics also remains in focus. Yesterday (12), G7 foreign ministers warned Russia to reduce its activities in Ukraine or face “massive consequences”.

Asian stock markets closed on mixed trends. In China, the indices reacted to expectations that the government may adopt new measures to stimulate the economy, such as reducing taxes and anticipating investments, to keep the country’s growth within a reasonable range.

