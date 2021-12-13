Trio shines, and Atlético-MG runs over Athletico in the final of the Copa do Brasil – 12/12/2021

Mineirão boiled and the Atlético-MG fan didn’t even want to wait for the game to come back to shout that he’s two-time champion of the Copa do Brasil. Galo ran over Athletico-PR in the first game of the competition’s decision, by 4-0, this Sunday (12), at Gigante da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte. With goals from Hulk, Keno and two from Vargas, who left the bench to replace Diego Costa at the beginning of the game, the Minas Gerais team has both hands in the cup of the Copa do Brasil. The return match, in Curitiba, is scheduled for next Wednesday (15)

game timeline

First time

The first stage was the total domination of Atlético-MG, which only took small scares in the final stretch. After 8 minutes, goalkeeper Santos played wrong and touched Diego Costa’s feet. Galo’s center forward played for Hulk, who ended it with a dangerous header. At 20, Hulk made a great move, with Zaracho. The Argentine received the heel, crossed into the area, and the ball hit Léo Cittadini’s arm. Hulk converted the penalty. At 34, Keno took off, cleared two and scored from outside the area. Athletico-PR had the first good opportunity with Nikão, from the foul, at 44, when Everson made a great save. At 47, after a corner kick, Erick headed free and dangerous.

Second time

In the second half, Galo came back controlling the game more, but after 10 minutes Vargas increased the score. Thiago Heleno was playing wrong, the ball hit Hulk’s head and the Chilean only had to push it into the goal. At 23, Vargas scored again after a move that went through Jair, Hulk and Nacho. The fourth goal drove Mineirão crazy and the Alvinegra fans screamed “É Campeão”!

Vargas leaves the bank to make history

Questioned at many times during the season by the Alvinegro fan, Vargas was the one who left the bench to replace Diego Costa. The Chilean scored the last two goals and helped Atlético forward the conquest of the second Copa do Brasil in its history.

Atlético’s game – MG

Galo was not aware of the team from Paraná. With the trio formed by Hulk, Keno, Diego Costa (and later Vargas), the team created great opportunities, mainly with plays worked from foot to foot. Zaracho was the engine of the Galo team when it came to arming the attackers and the team from Cuca put on a lot of intensity from the beginning of the match.

The Athletico-PR game

Hurricane, on the other hand, had a lot of difficulties to stop Alvinegro and very few opportunities up front. The fact that Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernandez were yellowed before the 20th minute shows how the defenders were demanded by Galo’s attack. Valentim’s team opted to try to leave on the counterattack, however the few chances came, preferably, from set pieces.

Who did well: Hulk

Top scorer of the Copa do Brasil with seven goals, Hulk was the one who started Galo’s victory. It was his play that resulted in the penalty, which he subsequently converted. The player appeared well on both sides of the field and with important runs, in addition to having effectively participated in the two goals scored by Vargas.

Who was wrong: Thiago Heleno

The Hurricane team, as a whole, had many difficulties throughout the match. However, the defender was yellowed early in the game and left playing very poorly in the move that originated Atlético-MG’s third goal.

forced change

Diego Costa was chosen to start the match between the holders, as Nacho Fernandez started on the bench. However, the attacker’s presence on the field did not last. At 12 minutes, the player asked for a substitution after indicating an injury. He came out very dejected, covering his face and crying. The player’s relatives in the boxes showed apprehension for the drama experienced by Diego, who immediately went down to the changing rooms after the replacement.

Diego Costa was injured during the first game of the Brazil Cup final Image: Flickr/Atlético-MG

More damage for the return

Despite the bad game in Belo Horizonte, one of the main references of the Athletico team, defender Thiago Heleno will not be in the return game, in Curitiba, next Wednesday (15). The player took the third yellow card, just after 10 minutes, and is suspended for the next game.

Hulk x Nikão

When referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo signaled the penalty, forward Nikão went to the penalty spot and began digging the spaces where Hulk was preparing to hit. The Rooster player was irritated and gave his rival a kick, who soon fell to the ground. Hulk was yellowed in the throw.

Trio of few opportunities in MG

Nikão, Terans and Renato Kayzer are pillars of the Athletico team, but they were not successful in Minas. The first two played for Galo, but had few opportunities. The same happened with Renato Kayzer, but on the Cruzeiro side. The player was hired from Tupi, from Juiz de Fora, but he played few times with the celestial shirt.

DATASHEET

Atlético-MG 4 x 0 Athletico-PR

Reason: Brazil Cup final match

Date: 12/12/2021

Place: Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Junior Alonso, Igor Rabello and Guilherme Arana; Allan (Tchê Tchê, 39 minutes into the second half), Jair (Calebe, 39 minutes into the second half), Zaracho; Keno (Nacho, 21 minutes into the second half), Hulk and Diego Costa (Eduardo Vargas, 13 minutes into the first half). Technician: Cuca

Athletic-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández (Pedro Rocha, 17 minutes into the second half); Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini (Fernando Canesin, 40 minutes into the second half) and Abner Vinicius (Nicolas, 39 minutes into the second half); Nikão, David Terans (Jader, at the 26th minute of the second half) and Kayzer (Vinicius Mingotti, at the 26th minute of the second half). Technician Alberto Valentim.

Goals: Hulk, Keno and Eduardo Vargas (twice)

Yellow cards: Hulk, Igor Rabello and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG). Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique and Nico Hernandez (Athletico)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA-RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA-RJ) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (FIFA-RJ)