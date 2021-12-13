Tsunoda cheers for fourth place in Abu Dhabi: “Rebuild trust”

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASSES HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPIONSHIP | Briefing

The best day of Yuki Tsunoda’s debut season in Formula 1 was precisely the last. In the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday (12), the rookie was always among the first placed over the weekend and reached the end of the race at Yas Marina with fourth place. A demonstration of who managed to regain his own confidence.

Tsunoda made it clear that he was elated with the best result of the year – he finished ahead of even teammate Pierre Gasly. It’s the right way to go on vacation.

“Very happy with this incredible result to end the season. I think, overall, the car weekend was pretty strong. I didn’t expect the race pace to be so good, but in the end, the day was great”, he celebrated.

Yuki Tsunoda took fourth place

“It’s amazing to end the season on a high. It’s been a long journey to get to this point, but I’ve really rebuilt my confidence and it’s great to go on vacation with this incredible result,” he continued.

“Huge congratulations to Max. It was a very tough battle throughout the season, and I believe he really deserved it today. I also want to thank him for delivering this result to Honda: it was the best way to celebrate their last year in F1”, he concluded.

Tsunoda finished the championship with 32 points and the 14th place in F1 2021.

