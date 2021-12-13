TV Bahia team, affiliated with Globo, attacked by security guards and Bolsonaro supporters | Bahia

A team from TV Bahia, affiliated with Globo, was attacked this Sunday (12) in Itamaraju by security guards and supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro during his visit to the region, hit by the rains in the extreme south of Bahia.

Reporter Camila Marinho and cameraman Cleriston Santana were waiting for the president’s helicopter to land at the Juarez Barbosa municipal stadium. Upon descending from the helicopter, the president headed towards the side of the football field.

Reporters from TV Bahia and TV Aratu, an affiliate of SBT, tried to approach to interview Bolsonaro, but the security team, which formed a kind of “wall”, acted to prevent the approach of the two teams.

One of the security guards held reporter Camila Marinho around the neck, with the inside of the forearm, in a sort of “naked choke”. In the turmoil, that image could not be registered. The president stepped forward and climbed into the back of a pickup truck, still inside the stadium.

Personal security tried to prevent journalists from raising microphones towards Bolsonaro. And when the microphones bumped into him, he said reporters were banging him on the back.

“If I hit you again I’ll stick my hand in your face. Don’t hit me, don’t hit me,” he said.

A supporter of the president who was standing around pulled the microphones, and the TV Bahia set had its foam torn.

Reporter Camila Marinho’s fanny pack was also ripped off by another supporter and later recovered by a reporter.

The presidential team then proceeded to the operation’s command room, inside a school. The reporting teams did not follow up to avoid further confusion.

TV journalists Aratu Xico Lopes and Dário Cerqueira had also been attacked.

Only after the confusion did the President’s press office call reporters from both vehicles into the place. One of the security personnel apologized for what had happened outside.

The Brazilian Supreme Court was called in November by Rede Sustentabilidade to prohibit President Jair Bolsonaro from attacking or encouraging verbal or physical attacks on the press and professionals in the field. The party asks the STF to set the payment of a fine of R$100,000 per attack. The Network also asks the Supreme to determine the Presidency of the Republic to prepare and present a security plan to ensure the safety of professionals who follow the president’s routine.

The lawsuit was filed after Bolsonaro treated Brazilian journalists with hostility during a trip to Rome, Italy. Security guards who were close to the president attacked anyone who tried to ask questions, including TV Globo reporter Leonardo Monteiro.

Reporter of the action, Minister Dias Toffoli sent the action to be judged by the plenary of the STF.

The Federal Attorney General (AGU) has already expressed its opinion in the process and defended the rejection of the action for procedural reasons. The government claims that it is not possible to attribute episodes of hostility or intimidation against the press to authorities. The government also says that Bolsonaro’s critical stance towards the press does not go beyond the limits of freedom of expression.

The STF is still awaiting the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office. The judgment of the action still does not have a date to take place.

TV Globo released the following note:

“TV Globo claims that this Sunday’s aggressions show that it is past time for the Attorney General’s Office to give its opinion on the action that is taking place in the Supreme Court, with Minister Dias Toffoli as rapporteur. The press fulfills a right enshrined in the Constitution and it must have its security guaranteed.

The barbaric scenes of today and those that took place in Italy, on October 31, give rise to two observations: if the security guards act on their own, the Presidency must be held responsible for omission. If they act on orders from above, the presidency must be held accountable for undermining press freedom and fomenting violence against journalists.

Furthermore, the Presidency’s attitude of leaving journalists to their own devices is scandalous, among fanatical supporters, who are inflated almost daily by the president himself in his rhetoric against the work of the press.