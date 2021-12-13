TV Bahia team attacked by security guards and Bolsonaro supporters | Fantastic

Reporter Camila Marinho and cameraman Clériston Santana awaited the landing of the president’s helicopter at the Estádio Municipal Juarez Barbosa. Upon descending from the helicopter, the president headed towards the side of the football field. Reporters from TV Bahia and TV Aratu, an affiliate of SBT, tried to approach to interview Bolsonaro, but the security team that formed a sort of “wall” acted to stop the two teams.

One of the security guards grabbed reporter Camila Marinho by the neck, with the inside of her forearm, in a kind of “naked-on choke”. In the turmoil, the image could not be registered. The president stepped forward and climbed into the back of a pickup truck – still inside the stadium. Another security guard tried to stop the journalists from raising their microphones towards Bolsonaro. The microphones bumped into the security guard, who said reporters were banging him on the back.

Reporter Camila Marinho’s fanny pack was also ripped off by another supporter and later recovered by a reporter from another station.

The presidential delegation then proceeded to the operation’s command room, inside a school. The reporting teams did not follow, to avoid further confusion. TV journalists Aratu Xico Lopes and Dário Cerqueira had also been attacked.

Only then did the President’s press office called reporters from both vehicles into the venue. One of the security personnel apologized for what had happened outside.

The Brazilian Supreme Court was called in November by Rede Sustentabilidade to prohibit President Jair Bolsonaro from attacking or encouraging verbal or physical attacks on the press and professionals in the field. The party asks the Supreme to set the payment of a fine of R$100,000 per attack. The network also asks the STF to determine the Presidency of the Republic to prepare and present a security plan to ensure the integrity of professionals who monitor the president’s routine.

The lawsuit was filed after Bolsonaro treated Brazilian journalists with hostility during a trip to Rome, Italy. Security guards who were close to the president attacked anyone who tried to ask questions, including TV Globo reporter Leonardo Monteiro. Minister Dias Toffoli sent the action to be judged by the plenary of the STF.

The Federal Attorney General’s Office has already manifested itself in the process and defended the rejection of the action for procedural reasons. The government claims that it is not possible to attribute episodes of hostility or intimidation against the press to authorities. The government also says that Bolsonaro’s critical stance towards the press does not go beyond the limits of freedom of expression.

The STF is still awaiting the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office. The judgment of the action still does not have a date to take place.

TV Globo released the following note:

This Sunday’s aggressions show that it is past time for the Attorney General’s Office to give its opinion on the action being taken by the Supreme Court, with Minister Dias Toffoli as rapporteur. The press fulfills a right enshrined in the Constitution and must have its security guaranteed.

The barbaric scenes of this Sunday and those that took place in Italy, on October 31, give rise to two observations. If security guards act on their own, the Presidency must be held responsible for omission. If they act on orders from above, the presidency must be held accountable for undermining press freedom and fomenting violence against journalists.

Furthermore, the Presidency’s attitude of leaving journalists to their own devices is scandalous, among fanatical supporters, who are inflated almost daily by the president himself in his rhetoric against the work of the press.

Faced with the evident and serious risks faced by reporters from all vehicles, it is urgent that the Judiciary pronounce itself. Globo repudiates the attacks on reporters Camila Marinho and Clériston Santana, from TV Bahia, and reporters Xico Lopes and Dário Cerqueira, from TV Aratu, and is in solidarity with them.

In a social network, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, from PT, lent solidarity to Globo’s reporting team. Rui Costa wrote: “Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of democracy and any attack on journalism deserves repudiation. This is a time for work and solidarity in the far south. I repudiate violence against the press and opportunism in a moment of pain in the face of tragedy. Let’s work”.

THE Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism he issued a statement in which he repudiates the attacks and “demands that the competent authorities guide the president’s security team to respect the work of journalists, as unfortunately this type of aggression has been repeated. In addition, Abraji demands that Jair Bolsonaro stop the verbal attacks against the press, which encourage his militancy to attack reporters and impede their work, which is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution”.

Due to the floods, at least 20 cities are in an emergency situation in the south and extreme south of Bahia; 70,000 people were affected and the death toll reached seven.

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.