Two cargo ships collide in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Sweden

“We don’t know exactly how it happened,” Jonas Franzen, director of communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told national broadcaster SVT. A rescue operation is under way with at least ten lifeboats from Denmark and Sweden working at the site. Several helicopters are also carrying out searches in the area. For the time being, no people or bodies have been removed from the water at the scene of the accident. “At the moment, two people are missing,” commander of operations, Victor Devinder, told Swedish broadcaster SVT.De According to Frazen, divers have been asked to continue the search. The Swedish Maritime Administration has informed Sputnik that two people are missing following the collision of two ships in the Baltic Sea and that searches for the missing are continuing. ship Karin Hoej, 55 meters long, which sails under the Danish flag and the Scot Carrier, 90 meters, which operates under the British flag. “On the Danish ship there were at least two people on board. in total,” Franzen concluded. The Danish vessel sailed from Sweden to Denmark, while the British vessel returned to the United Kingdom from Latvia.
Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea between the city of Ystad, in southern Sweden, and the Danish island of Bornholm. According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, one of the ships is floating with the hull up.
“We don’t know exactly how it happened,” Jonas Franzen, director of communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told national broadcaster SVT.
“Screams were heard in the water on the rescue boats. The priority is to save lives,” added Franzen.
“Right now there are two people missing,” operations commander Victor Devinder told Swedish broadcaster SVT.
“It’s dark and very cold on the water. But the wind isn’t very strong. The water temperature is four degrees and the air is five degrees,” he said, suggesting that the weather conditions are far from ideal.
According to Frazen, divers were asked to continue the search.
The Swedish Maritime Administration has informed Sputnik that two people are missing following the collision of two ships in the Baltic Sea and that searches for the missing are continuing.
Regarding vessels, it is the 55 meter long Karin Hoej vessel, which sails under the Danish flag and the 90 meter Scot Carrier, which operates under the British flag.
“On the Danish ship there were at least two people on board. But it is not known how many were there in total,” Franzen concluded.