Uefa makes unbelievable faux pas, Champions Round of 16 draw is canceled and will be done again

UEFA (Union of European Football Federations) this Monday (13) drew the round of 16 clashes gives Champions League 2021/22. However, a unbelievable faux pas caused the process to be canceled, and the entity informed that a new draw will be made.

During the procedure, which was led by Giorgio Marchetti (UEFA general secretary), Michael Heselschwerdt (UEFA head of competition) and Andriy Arshavin (ex-player), the ball from Manchester United was wrongly placed in the pots, and the red devils were drawn as opponents of the Villarreal, which is prohibited, as the two clubs were in the same group in the first phase.

The problem is that, when correcting, the English team’s ball was not replaced in the pots, which caused widespread confusion in the rest of the draw, placing the Manchester City as rival of Villarreal and then the Bayern Munchen as an opponent of Madrid’s athletic.

You mattresses complained, as the procedure was irregular, because Manchester United was out of the draw.

After analysis, UEFA was right and informed that a new draw will be held at 11 am (GMT).

See how the duels turned out in the 1st draw this second:

Real Madrid x Benfica

Manchester City x Villarreal

Bayern Munchen x Madrid’s athletic

Liverpool x Red Bull Salzburg

Ajax x Inter Milan

youth x sporting

Manchester United x PSG

Lille x Chelsea

Arshavin during Champions League Round of 16 draw Richard Juliet/UEFA via Getty Images

The round of 16 first leg matches will be played on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February 2022.

The back duels are scheduled for March 8, 9, 15 and 16 of next year.

Clubs that qualified in 1st place in the group stage will have the advantage of deciding at home.

After defining the classifieds, there will be a new draw to know which will be the quarterfinals.

The grand final is scheduled for May 28, 2022, at the Krestovsky stadium in St. Petersburg (Russia).

It is worth remembering that, starting this season, there is no longer an away goal rule in knockout matches.