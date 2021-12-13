UK confirms first death from Ômicron variant – News

The United Kingdom confirmed the first death caused by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, this Monday (13). British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned against the belief that the new strain is less deadly than previous ones and called for vaccination.

“Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that at least one patient has died from Ômicron, so I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus is something we have to put aside,” he said during a visit to a center. of vaccination.

The Chief Executive announced last Sunday (12) that as of today the booster against Covid-19 will be offered to everyone over 18 years of age – provided that at least three months have passed since the second dose of the vaccine – to fight i expected advance of infections in the country.

Johnson warned today that “about 40%” of Covid-19 cases now being reported in London belong to the strain, while hospitals across the country have already started to receive patients infected with the strain and fear a collapse of the health care system.

The prime minister announced new restrictions last week, such as the generalization of the use of masks in closed public places, the obligation to obtain vaccine passports to enter clubs or shows and the recommendation of telecommuting.

“I think everyone should recognize a few things: that Ômicron poses a very serious public health risk and that it spreads very quickly, and I think there is no room for complacency,” Johnson noted.

At the same time, he recalled that the British situation “is incomparably better than last year”.

“I hope that citizens understand, and also colleagues (in Parliament) that the measures we introduce are balanced and proportionate,” he said.