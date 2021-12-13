UK considers sanctions ‘all options’ if Russia invades Ukraine – International

LIVERPOOL – O United Kingdom is considering “all options” in response to a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia, said Sunday, 12, Chancellor Liz Truss, noting that the country has used economic sanctions in the past to send diplomatic messages to Moscow.

“When the UK wanted to send clear messages and achieve clear goals, we were prepared to use economic sanctions,” Truss told reporters at a meeting of UK ministers. G7. “We are considering all options.”

Truss also said the world’s largest economies are united in warning the Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” consequences — though largely undisclosed.

The intensification of Russia’s military might near the Ukrainian border was the main topic discussed among the G7 foreign ministers in the negotiations held in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The US and its NATO and G7 allies fear the movement of Russian troops and weapons into the border region could be the start of an invasion and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on the Russian economy if that happens.

Moscow denies plans to attack the Ukraine and accuses Kiev of its own supposedly aggressive projects.

Truss, who discussed the crisis with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G7 diplomats, said the group was sending a “powerful signal to our adversaries and allies.” “We made it clear that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would have huge consequences, and there would be severe cost,” she said.

The US and its allies, however, downplayed talk of a military response, with efforts focused on tough sanctions that would affect the Russian economy, rather than just individuals.

In the US, reporters asked the president Joe Biden on Saturday about the possibility of sending combat troops to Ukraine, and he said the idea was never considered.

China’s expansion moves in the Indo-Pacific region and the nuclear deal with Iran were also on the agenda of the weekend’s meeting.

Getting a unified response from the G7, a group of countries with disparate interests, is often difficult.

Germany plans to source gas from Russia soon through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine. The UK, which is not dependent on Russian gas, generally takes a tougher line — but faces tough questions about London’s financial district and housing market, both centers for Russian money.

UK finance and banking authorities have long been criticized for allegedly turning a blind eye to ill-gotten gains, but Truss insisted the country has “very strong anti-corruption and money laundering rules.”

The G7 nations are also increasingly concerned about the growing economic and technological dominance of the China, especially in developing countries. The G7 launched the “Build a Better World” initiative to provide financing to developing nations that want to carry out large infrastructure projects, as an alternative to China’s money which, the West argues, often comes with restrictions. Truss said the G7 is “concerned about China’s coercive economic policies”. /REUTERS and AP