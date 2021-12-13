UK Has First Death From Covid-19 Omicron Variant | World

The United Kingdom has registered at least one death by Covid-19 linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported on Monday (13) Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Unfortunately omicron is generating hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has died from confirmed omicron,” he said on a visit to a vaccination clinic in London.

Only on Sunday (12), 1,239 new cases of omicron were confirmed in the country, raising the total detected to 3,137 – 65% more than the 1,898 accumulated until the previous day. The UK detected the first cases of the variant in the country on 27 November.

The prime minister announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England could receive a booster by the end of the year.

Initial data show that the effectiveness of the vaccine against symptomatic infections is significantly lower against omicron for those who received two doses, but that a third dose of both vaccines used in the country – Pfizer and Moderna – can increase protection to more than 70%.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said the strain is spreading at a very fast pace, something they have never seen before.

“The infections [pela variante] are doubling every two or three days, that means we are facing a tidal wave of infections, we are again in a race between the vaccine and the virus.”

Although the symptoms of this variant are milder, the health system could be overwhelmed, the minister said.

New Coping Measures

The British government on Sunday announced additional measures to combat the spread of the omicron variant:

expansion of the booster vaccination campaign for those over 30 years old, from Monday (13)

mandatory 7-day testing of vaccinated people who came into contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19

isolation for 10 days of citizens who were not immunized and who lived with the infected

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, 2021 by South Africa.

The first confirmed case of B.1.1529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021. According to the WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying.

“Preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with the variant compared to other versions of the coronavirus,” the United Nations Health agency said in a statement.

In recent weeks, coronavirus infections have increased abruptly in the country, which coincides with the detection of the new variant B.1.1529.