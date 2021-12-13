United Kingdom records 1st death from Covid-19 omicron variant; Boris Johnson declares emergency

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister (Shutterstock)

The UK has recorded at least one death per Covid-19 linked to the omicron variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported on Monday (13).

“Unfortunately, omicron is generating hospitalizations and, sadly, at least one patient has died with omicron, confirmed,” he said during a visit to a vaccination clinic in London.

Speaking on Sunday (12), Johnson declared that the country is experiencing an “emergency in the battle against the new omicron variant”, and that the new strain will arrive as a “tidal wave”.

Amid advancing number of cases, the United Kingdom raised the alert level against Covid to four, which represents a high – and growing – level of transmission of the disease. The last time the UK was at this level was in May.

Just yesterday, more than 1,200 new cases of omicron were confirmed in the country, bringing the total detected to 3,100 – 65% more than the 1,898 accumulated until the previous day.

“It is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to provide the level of protection we all need. But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all increase our level of protection.”

In this scenario, the prime minister declared that all British citizens aged 18 and over will be able to receive, from this week, a booster dose of the immunizing agent against Covid-19, as long as there is an interval of three months after the second dose.

Last week, the UK government announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant. Among them is the recommendation to work remotely whenever possible, to reduce mobility.

The mandatory nature of masks in closed spaces came into effect on Friday (10) and will also be valid in cinemas and theaters. The measures also include the introduction of the health passport in closed events, such as night parties.

