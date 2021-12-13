Up to 80% off games on The Game Awards promotion

Several games are at an unmissable discount of up to 80% at the Ubisoft Store during The Game Awards promotion. Celebrate Ubisoft gaming excellence with titles like Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and more!

With strict availability for PC, the selected game will have automatic activation in the Ubisoft Store*. Pay attention to possible price variations.

Far Cry 6

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise that has stopped in time. Anton Castillo, Yara’s dictator, intends to rescue his country’s glory at any cost, along with his son Diego, who is as bloodthirsty as his father, but his oppressive government has unleashed a revolution.

Far Cry 6 costs R$ 207.49 at the Ubisoft Store.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking invader in search of glory. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you attack your enemies, expand your settlement and consolidate your political power.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla costs R$99.99 at the Ubisoft Store.

Tom Clancy’s Raibow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical first person shooter with intense 5v5 matches. Attack or defend with a variety of different agents of your choice and become a master of the art of destruction. Face intense melee combat, tactical team play and explosive action at every turn. Experiment with new strategies and tactics over time and change the Siege rules with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps.

Tom Clancy’s Raibow Six Siege is $24 on Amazon.

Watch Dogs Legion

Get the most complete Watch Dogs experience with the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game, season pass and Ultimate Pack. Mount your resistance to retake a London that is on the brink of collapse in the near future. Recruit and play with any Londoner and explore a huge open world that has its many sights.

Watch Dogs Legion costs R$ 132.00 on Amazon.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Lead a team of elite agents in post-pandemic Washington, DC to restore order and prevent the city from collapsing.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 costs R$27 on Amazon.

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil at the Youtube and visit our pages on Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch.