Vaccine passport: government must edit new measure to adapt rules after decision by Barroso – Saúde

BRASILIA – The federal government must issue a new ordinance with rules for the entry of travelers into the Brazil, given the decision of the minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The details of the measure were discussed at a meeting, held this Sunday, 12, at Palácio do Planalto. President Jair Bolsonaro is against the vaccine passport, used in most countries and defended by specialists to stop contagion by covid-19.

Barroso determined on Saturday, 11, the mandatory vaccination passport. Now, travelers who cannot prove immunization will be prevented from entering the country. The STF minister took into account the advance of the Ômicron variant, whose preliminary studies have already shown a greater risk of transmission and partial loss of protection provided by vaccines. Eight cases of the new version of the virus have already been confirmed in the national territory – the last, in the city of São Paulo, is an elderly person without a history of traveling abroad, which indicates local transmission of the strain.

In his decision, announced on Saturday, Barroso cited the gravity of the pandemic, especially “with the existence of denial authorities”. The order was given in a lawsuit filed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, which accuses the government of ‘omission’ for not reviewing restrictions on international arrivals, as recommended by Anvisa.

The Civil House confirmed to the Estadão/Broadcast that met this Sunday representatives of the Civil House, Ministry of Health, Infrastructure and Foreign Affairs, as well as Anvisa and the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), which is analyzing a possible appeal to the minister’s decision. According to the report, the AGU will wait for notification from the Supreme Court to assess the possibility of appeal.

The meeting lasted more than four hours. According to the Civil House, technicians from the bodies involved participated – no minister was present. The new ordinance, also according to the ministry, should be published as soon as possible, as Barroso’s decision takes effect from the notification of government agencies involved in border control. The official communication must leave the STF on Monday, 13.

Before the minister’s dispatch, the federal government signaled that the vaccine passport could be replaced by a five-day quarantine for non-vaccinated individuals, but the measure, which would go into effect on Saturday, was postponed a week after the hacker attack on Ministry of Health systems. The invasion took down vaccination data against covid-19 of users who access the Connect SUS platform. This Sunday, the government says that vaccination records were retrieved, but the systems remain unavailable to the population.

Barroso’s decision was taken on an injunction. When determining that the federal government requires proof of vaccination for travelers entering Brazil, the minister requested that the process be included for judgment in the virtual plenary of the Supreme Court. Minister Rosa Weber, acting president of the Court, marked the beginning of the trial for next Wednesday, 15th, ending on Thursday, at 23:59. The Court goes into recess on the 17th.