Vale, CSN and Usiminas lead the Ibovespa rallies this morning By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The advances 0.31% to 108,087 points at 10:27 am, with Vale (SA:), CSN (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:) pulling the rallies this morning. At the other end, Cogna, Grupo Soma (SA:) and Ecorodovias (SA:) are the negative highlights.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Simpar (SA:) – , the Saga group’s dealership network with 12 stores in São Luís, Maranhão, valued at R$ 306 million. The acquisition was made by Original Holding, a subsidiary of Simpar, which with the business expands its capillarity and mix of brands in the sale of light vehicles, adding R$ 707 million in revenue. Assets lose 0.41%, at R$ 12.15.

CCR (SA:) – CCR’s total traffic grew 2.9% between December 3 and 9 this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 4.1%. In the accumulated result for the year up to December 9, the movement increased by 14.1% (consolidated) and 8.9% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira). The papers fall 1.12%, to R$ 12.36.

Méliuz (SA:) – Méliuz announced the acquisition of Muambator, a company that consolidates online tracking of national and international packages and orders, for the amount of R$ 3 million. Of the total, 15% will be paid in cash and 85% in shares with a lock-up period of up to five years. Shares retreat 1.30%, to R$ 3.80.

Cogna (SA:) – , will have net revenue of BRL 482 million in 2022. The unit should also reach an Ebitda of BRL 224 million, with a margin of 46.5%. The shares fall 5.17%, to R$ 2.75.

JBS (SA:) – A through its subsidiary Rigamonti, advancing into premium Italian charcuterie brands, with an investment of US$92.5 million. Assets depreciate 0.80%, to R$34.91.

American (SA:) – Americanas approved the proposal to simplify its corporate structure, with a single share listed on B3 (SA:). As a result, the current controller of Lojas Americanas (SA:) will become a shareholder with 29.5% of Americanas’ capital, giving up control without charging a premium for it.

The shares will be combined through the distribution of AMER3 shares held by Lojas Americanas to the shareholders of LAME3 (SA:) or LAME4 in equal proportion. Each share of LAME3 or LAME4 will be converted into 0.188964 AMER3 share. Now, the bylaws now include a ‘poison pill’, with a 15% stake trigger. Americanas shares retreat 1.75%, to R$28, while Lojas Americanas PN shares drop 1.33%, to R$5.18 and common shares lose 0.57%, to R$5.26.

Petrobras (SA:) – by the National Agency for , Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) the Production Individualization Agreement (AIP) of the shared deposit of Mero, in the Santos Basin. The shares of each party in the shared Mero deposit are now as follows: Petrobras, with 38.60%; Shell (NYSE:), with 19.30%; TotalEnergies (NYSE:), with 19.30%; CNODC, with 9.65%; CNOOC Limited, with 9.65%; and PPSA Petroleum Pre-salt, with 3.50%. Assets retreat 0.34%, to R$29.55.

Voucher (SA:)- with the Nucor Corporation (NYSE:) for the sale of its 50% stake in California Steel Industries. The transaction will be for US$400 million. Shares shoot up 3.13%, at R$78.02.

Enaut (SA:) – Enauta informed that production from the Manati Field, located in the Camamu Basin, was interrupted on December 10, due to an improper closing of a valve in the submerged part of the Field’s export pipeline. The operator is evaluating the causes of the incident and there is no expected return. The papers fall 1.55%, to R$ 14.02.

Moved (SA:) – In previous data, Movida informed that in November, the average price of purchased cars was R$ 88,225, while the sale of used cars was R$ 63.9 thousand. The average RAC fee was R$119. Shares were reduced by 0.05% to R$18.60.

Magazine Luiza (SA:) – Magalu said it has completed the acquisition of 100% of Kabum’s shares. With the acquisition, Magalu reinforces the strategic pillar of new categories, with an assortment that is extremely complementary to the current one and with enormous growth potential. The shares rise 0.63%, to R$ 6.41.

Plants (SA:) – Usiminas’ Board of Directors approved the distribution of interest on equity of R$191,409,944.80, which corresponds to a gross amount of R$225,188,170.35. This represents the gross amount of R$0.175412501 for each common share and R$0.192953751 for each preferred share, and the estimated net value of R$0.149100626 for each common share and R$0.164010688 for each preferred share. Payment of said amounts will be made on December 30, 2021. Shareholders holding shares on December 15, 2021 will be entitled to receive the proceeds. Assets soar by 3.62%, at R$ 15.76.

Kepler Weber (SA:) – Kleper Weber installed 68.5% more equipment this semester than in the same period in 2020, according to the Broadcast Agro Column. Shares drop 0.20% to R$35.78.