Vale (VALE3) announces sale of its stake in California Steel Industries for US$ 400 million

Vale (VALE3) announced this Monday (13), in a statement to the market, the sale of its entire stake in California Steel Industries for US$ 400 million, around R$ 2.24 billion at the current price.

The Brazilian mining company owned 50% of the shares of the company located in the United States, which specializes in flat rolled steel and tubes and produces around 2.5 million tons of steel per year.

CSI was created in 1984 through Vale’s subsidiary in Canada, Vale Canada Limited, in an joint venture with Japan’s Kawasaki Steel Corporation, now part of JFE Holdings – this holds the remaining stake in CSI.

Vale passes its shares to Nucor Corporation, an American company based in North Carolina and one of the largest in the world in the steel industry.

“The transaction reinforces Vale’s capital discipline, focusing on its core businesses and the commitment to a leaner portfolio,” says Vale in a document. The mining company expects the operation to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, after completing the necessary precedents for this type of transition.

Vale’s common shares opened up 3.46%, to R$78.27, driven by the movement but also by the price of ore, which soared with the prospect of new economic stimulus in China.

