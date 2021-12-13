Various details and teaser trailer for Granblue Fantasy Relink; release in 2022

Cygames announced today that Granblue Fantasy Relink will be released worldwide for PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam in 2022. The PC version is one of the new features that were unveiled today.
See the new teaser trailer below. Check out new images in this Gematsu gallery.
Check out all the details released today from Granblue Fantasy Relink (via official website and Gematsu).
Game Modes
Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG that features two game modes:
- Main Story (single-player) – Find out what’s happening with the Zegagrande Skydom in this thrilling narrative-based single player adventure. A new chapter of Granblue Fantasy unfolds in the skies of Zegagrande. Customize and develop characters, collect treasures and more! With easy, normal and hard difficulties to choose from, Granblue Fantasy Relink accommodates players of all playing styles.
- Missions (single-player / multiplayer) – Advance through the main story to unlock new content, which supports up to four player online co-op. Use the items and experience you’ve gained along your journey to face a series of challenging battles. Visit a city’s online lobby to chat and interact with other skyfarers! Quests can be done alone with the help of CPU-controlled allies.
World
To the promised land, the girl in blue appears.
There is a world where islands of all shapes and sizes float in a sea of clouds. It is a world abandoned by the gods.
Once upon a time, people known as the Astrals tried to take control of this world with their overwhelming power, but the citizens of heaven repelled the invaders, thus ushering in a new era of peace.
Living on a little-known island in a remote part of the heavens, you find a letter left by your father telling you to leave for a legendary island.
However, before you leave, you meet a mysterious girl named Lyria, inevitably setting the wheels of fate in motion.
Welcome to Zegagrande Skydom
The legendary Isle of the Astrals, Estalucia, is still there, waiting to greet intrepid travelers. But until then, the journey continues across the skies to the west, where a new story will unfold. Born to the wind, citizens among the clouds
The Kingdom of Heaven is home to many islands and their people. Four races joined together to form civilization.
- Humans may not look like anything special, but they play the most important role in society.
- Erunes are easily distinguishable by their large ears and attractive appearance. Many of them are blessed with a talent for magic.
- Harvins are on the smaller side, but their wisdom and business acumen are nothing to sneeze at.
- Draphs have large horns and powerful physiques. Proud of their strength, very few depart for occupations that require physical labor, such as forging or building.
Primitive beasts, living weapons made by the astrals
Created by the Astrals, these great beasts were endowed with divine powers.
In the aftermath of the War – which ended about 500 years ago – the remaining animals fell asleep in the skies, where their presence profoundly influenced the development of local customs.
Primal beasts obey only the astrals, so the violence of an awakened primal is akin to a large-scale calamity. However, some people have a devout belief that these divine beings are part of nature and therefore should not be pacified.
- Main Character (Gran / Djeeta) (playable) – Take command of your crew and embark on an exciting new journey.
- Lyria – A young woman, shrouded in mystery, who holds the power to control primitive beasts. The Erste Empire coveted this ability and secretly held it captive until the guard assigned to protect it, Katalina, planned its escape. The empire chased them into the forests of Zinkenstill, where you found the match. You tried to protect Lyria and were mortally wounded. Feeling a life slipping away, Lyria linked her life force to hers, uniting two fates forever.
- Vyrn – Little Red Dragon. Your best friend, this little fellow has stayed with you through the good times and the bad, and he’s not willing to let a little thing like a death-defying journey stop him now. Some might even call it fate.
- katalina (playable) “Katalina once took an oath of chivalry to the Erste Empire, but those days are long gone. His knightly duty continues, though now in the service of protecting Lyria.
- Rackam (playable) – Helmsman of the Grandcypher airship, he can be as indomitable as the open sky.
- Io (playable) – Don’t be fooled by her small size. This young mage is eager to show off her impressive talent. She swears to bring smiles to the world.
- Eugen (playable) – A veteran skyfarer whose combat prowess are rivaled only by his regret.
- Rosetta (playable) – A spectator whose roots are firmly planted in the past and present.
- Roland – A decent gentleman who calls the western skies home. The first time you meet him is purely by chance, but he decides to travel with you for the moment.
- Lancelot (playable) – Captain of the knightly Order of White Dragons. Despite his youth, he is more than capable of leading the forces of an entire kingdom.
- Vane (playable) – A knight of valor, he pours out his heart and soul to protect his homeland, his friends and his comrades-in-arms.
- Percival (playable) – Possessing the qualities of a king, this young man strives to create a kingdom without war with other like-minded individuals.
- Siegfried (playable) “Once denounced as a traitor, that did not stop this loyal knight from heroically saving his kingdom from crisis.
- Charlotte (playable) – Captain of an order of holy knights, all of whom took a holy oath. Her sword, a weapon that divides evil in two, is equal in size and power.
- Yodarha (playable) – This man was once a world-renowned swordsman, but nowadays he spends most of his time fishing recluse.