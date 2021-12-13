Various details and teaser trailer for Granblue Fantasy Relink; release in 2022

Facebook

Cygames announced today that Granblue Fantasy Relink will be released worldwide for PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam in 2022. The PC version is one of the new features that were unveiled today.

See the new teaser trailer below. Check out new images in this Gematsu gallery.

Check out all the details released today from Granblue Fantasy Relink (via official website and Gematsu).

Game Modes

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG that features two game modes:

Main Story (single-player) – Find out what’s happening with the Zegagrande Skydom in this thrilling narrative-based single player adventure. A new chapter of Granblue Fantasy unfolds in the skies of Zegagrande. Customize and develop characters, collect treasures and more! With easy, normal and hard difficulties to choose from, Granblue Fantasy Relink accommodates players of all playing styles.

– Find out what’s happening with the Zegagrande Skydom in this thrilling narrative-based single player adventure. A new chapter of Granblue Fantasy unfolds in the skies of Zegagrande. Customize and develop characters, collect treasures and more! With easy, normal and hard difficulties to choose from, Granblue Fantasy Relink accommodates players of all playing styles. Missions (single-player / multiplayer) – Advance through the main story to unlock new content, which supports up to four player online co-op. Use the items and experience you’ve gained along your journey to face a series of challenging battles. Visit a city’s online lobby to chat and interact with other skyfarers! Quests can be done alone with the help of CPU-controlled allies.

World

To the promised land, the girl in blue appears.

There is a world where islands of all shapes and sizes float in a sea of ​​clouds. It is a world abandoned by the gods.

Once upon a time, people known as the Astrals tried to take control of this world with their overwhelming power, but the citizens of heaven repelled the invaders, thus ushering in a new era of peace.

Living on a little-known island in a remote part of the heavens, you find a letter left by your father telling you to leave for a legendary island.

However, before you leave, you meet a mysterious girl named Lyria, inevitably setting the wheels of fate in motion.

Welcome to Zegagrande Skydom

The legendary Isle of the Astrals, Estalucia, is still there, waiting to greet intrepid travelers. But until then, the journey continues across the skies to the west, where a new story will unfold. Born to the wind, citizens among the clouds

The Kingdom of Heaven is home to many islands and their people. Four races joined together to form civilization.

Humans may not look like anything special, but they play the most important role in society.

Erunes are easily distinguishable by their large ears and attractive appearance. Many of them are blessed with a talent for magic.

Harvins are on the smaller side, but their wisdom and business acumen are nothing to sneeze at.

Draphs have large horns and powerful physiques. Proud of their strength, very few depart for occupations that require physical labor, such as forging or building.

Primitive beasts, living weapons made by the astrals

Created by the Astrals, these great beasts were endowed with divine powers.

In the aftermath of the War – which ended about 500 years ago – the remaining animals fell asleep in the skies, where their presence profoundly influenced the development of local customs.

Primal beasts obey only the astrals, so the violence of an awakened primal is akin to a large-scale calamity. However, some people have a devout belief that these divine beings are part of nature and therefore should not be pacified.