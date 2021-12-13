Verónica Forqué, actress in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Kika’, is found dead at home | Movie theater

Spanish actress Verónica Forqué, who worked with director Pedro Almodóvar, was found dead aged 66 this Monday (13) in her home in Madrid, apparently as a result of a suicide – police sources confirmed to AFP.

“He took his life in his home in Madrid,” these sources declared, without giving further details.

Daughter of director José María Forqué, Verónica was born in 1955, in Madrid. He started working in cinema acting in his father’s films in the early 1970s.

His debut, when he was still almost a teenager, was in 1972, with “My dear girl”, by Jaime de Armiñán. In the early years of his career, in addition to filming under his father’s direction, he also worked with Carlos Saura and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, two of the greatest Spanish filmmakers.

It was in 1984, however, in the cast of Pedro Almodóvar’s film “What have I done to deserve this?”, that Verónica Forqué gained popularity.

With Almodóvar, he repeated his success in the films “Matador” (1986) and “Kika” (1993), establishing herself as one of the most loved actresses by the Spanish public.

Upon learning of her death, Almodóvar’s producer, El Deseo, released a message in which she expressed her sadness: “The void this leaves in our lives and in our cinema is irrecoverable. She was an extraordinary actress and an irreplaceable person. with whom we had the honor of working and sharing life. Have a good trip, Verónica”.

“Goodbye, Verónica Forqué. I worked with her for years, and my memory is that of a sweet, spiritual woman and a good companion. DEP”, declared Spanish actor Antonio Banderas on Twitter.

Verónica Forqué is linked to the Spanish cinema of the 1980s and 1990s, often irreverent and festive, during the political transition. She had a talent for drama and comedy, which made her one of the most beloved actresses in Spain.

“I know people love me. It’s something that I value a lot, that I care for, because it’s a precious gift. I’m not a complicated person and I think I have a good character,” said the actress, in an interview with El País in 2019.

In a farewell tweet, the Spanish Film Academy described her as “an essential face of Spanish cinema in recent decades”.

“A brilliant actress and a charming person leaves us. It was wonderful to meet her,” said Pablo Iglesias, former vice president of government and former leader of the Somos formation, on Twitter.

The reasons for the suicide are unknown, but director, actor and producer Carlo D’Ursi wrote a sad reflection on his Twitter profile, quoted on Monday by the newspaper El Confidencial: “Dying alone, aged 66 and a victim of depression, is not it was written in no script”.