Verstappen admits disappointment over Hamilton’s setback: “I felt sorry”

After all the tension under which the last and decisive stage of the season was played, Max Verstappen made some reflections about 24 hours after reaching glory in the dramatic Abu Dhabi GP defined in the last lap on Sunday (12). And despite all the rivalry fought throughout the championship, the new world champion showed a lot of respect for Lewis Hamilton and admitted that he felt a pang of sadness to see his opponent lose the title the way he lost, in the final meters, after suffering overtaking in the final spin of the race.

In an interview given this Monday, Verstappen said he understands that what happened on Sunday are circumstances inherent to motor sport. What remains, in the end, is the happiness of having won the title against the most victorious driver in history.

“It could have been anyway. Lewis and I had an incredible season, the two of us pushing each other to the limit”, commented the new world champion in an interview published by the Dutch website RacingNews365.

When asked how he felt after winning the title and how Hamilton lost, Max didn’t flinch. “I mean, part of me was incredibly happy and part of me was disappointed.”

“Of course, I felt sorry for Lewis. He did everything right throughout the entire race, but Formula 1 can be very unpredictable. It could have been the other way around too, with me controlling the race and then losing on the last lap”, he explained.

Finally, after all the heat of the title dispute, there were words of praise for a rival who overestimated his greatest achievement in his career. “Lewis is a great sportsman”. Verstappen also made it clear that he expects Hamilton to be ‘bitten’ and very thirsty for titles after the setback at the end of 2021.

“It is part [sobre o que aconteceu no fim do GP de Abu Dhabi]. It’s like I said before, you know: this is motorsport, and we all have to deal with it, whether it’s positive or negative. But he will come back very strong because he is an incredible driver”, concluded.

