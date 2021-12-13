Verstappen celebrates F1 title and highlights Pérez’s defense of position against Hamilton

Driver Max Verstappen won a historic race in Abu Dhabi and, with it, took the F1 world title. Throughout the race it looked like Lewis Hamilton would take the world title, but on the last lap the Dutchman managed to overtake his rival after a safety car.

In an interview with the TV channel ‘Ziggo Sport’, Verstappen didn’t hide his happiness with the victory. “Of course, before that last lap everything went a little wrong, it didn’t go our way, at least that’s what the season summed up. So, on that last lap, you know there’s a chance and you have to go after it. And it was amazing!”.

At the start of the race, the Dutchman started very badly. With that, he lost the first position and saw Hamilton open an advantage. Asked about this, the Red Bull driver joked that the start no longer mattered. “Screw the beginning, man. We won! That’s what it’s all about.”

One of the important points of the competition was the defense of Sergio Pérez’s position. The Mexican kept Hamilton behind for a few laps in a thrilling battle. Verstappen highlighted the work of his teammate this Sunday (12). “Today the Czech (Pérez) didn’t do it normally. Because of him I became world champion”.

“The race itself was a little frustrating, but since everything happened on that last lap, you couldn’t have written it better. When I sat in the car it was a great feeling, even throughout the season. The season was very long and, of course, the pressure was always present”, concluded Verstappen.