Verstappen confirms #1 in car for 2022 F1 title defense

Max Verstappen will wear #1 on his car in the 2022 F1 season (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

“This is being manipulated”, reacted Hamilton in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: Reproduction)

Engaged last Sunday (12) as the new Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen will drop the #33 to flaunt the #1 in his car for his title defense in the 2022 season. What was the Dutchman’s wish has been confirmed a day after the dramatic Abu Dhabi GP in which he won the title after beating rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

The 2022 season will therefore mark the return of a historic number that has been neglected over the past few seasons. The last driver to stamp the #1 on his car in Formula 1 was Sebastian Vettel, in 2014, a year that represented the beginning of the hybrid era of engines, of the Mercedes dynasty and also assigned fixed numbers to the drivers.

Max Verstappen will give up #33 to use #1 in 2022 (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Since then, Lewis Hamilton has never used the #1 when he was entitled and has always opted to keep the #44 in the Mercedes car. Nico Rosberg, who could also sport the number on his car, retired just five days after winning the 2016 Formula 1 world title.

On the weekend of the São Paulo GP, Max had already demonstrated his intention to use the #1, destined for the world champion if he got the title this season. After arriving at the Olympus of motor sport, the Red Bull driver confirmed that he will make his dream come true.

“I know that after a few days [a curtir a conquista do título], I need to be back in that mindset for next year, when I will try to defend that title. I’m also looking forward to driving with number #1,” said the new world champion at a press conference this Monday.

“Then I go [usar]. How many times can you do this? I don’t know, maybe it’s the only time I can do this in my life. It’s the best number you can have, so I’m going to use it in the car”, he highlighted.

The driver who most used the #1 in Formula 1 was Michael Schumacher, in 120 GPs disputed, while the top-3 is completed by Sebastian Vettel, with 77 GPs with the number, while Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost sported the number in 48 races of the Worlds.

The #1 is also the number most winning and most champion in Formula 1. In all, there were 181 victories conquered by those who used the number assigned to the champion and 15 titles achieved in the Worlds.

