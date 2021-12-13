Verstappen sets new F1 record

Max Verstappen set a new podium record in one season with his victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

By winning the race and his first world championship, after a last-lap overtaking over rival Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen scored his 18th podium of the season.

The Dutchman now holds the record for the most podiums in a single season, surpassing the feat previously accomplished by Michael Schumacher (2002), Sebastian Vettel (2011) and Lewis Hamilton (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), who totaled 17 podiums.

Of his 22 races this year, Verstappen has finished either first or second on 18 occasions and has not recorded a single third-place result.

At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he was on his way to victory before suffering a tire failure in the final laps.

At Silverstone and Monza he was involved in accidents with rival Hamilton, while in Hungary he took ninth place after being involved in an accident at turn 1.

Verstappen’s victory in Abu Dhabi was the 20th of his career, taking him to 17th on the all-time winning list, equaling two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen.

It was also his 60th career podium, placing him 12th on the all-time list with the same number as Nelson Piquet.

With 395.5 points earned in the title shot this year, Verstappen moves to fourth on the list of most points in a season. This record is still held by Hamilton, with 413 points in 2019.