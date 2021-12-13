Victor Pecoraro denies that he sent a message to MC Gui

The former pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) returned to Itapecerica da Serra, this Sunday afternoon. There, they participated in one of the dynamics of the final stretch, the traditional secret friend.

On Twitter, some rural reality fans raised the hypothesis that the actor possibly had passed on external information to his friend MC Gui. In one of the images, Victor appeared hugging the funk player, while everyone danced in the room, including them.

Victor Pecoraro used his nets to deny that he had passed any kind of interference: “I just wished him good luck,” he said.