Video: Camera catches shooting attack that killed former Itaboraí councilor | Police

reproduction Video: Camera catches shooting attack that killed former councilor of Itaboraí

A security camera on Rua José Leandro, in the São Joaquim neighborhood, in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region, recorded the shooting attack that killed the former councilor and civil policeman Wellington Emerick, as well as Júlio César do Nascimento and José Roberto Silva.

The crime took place this Sunday afternoon (12), when four heavily armed criminals got out of a vehicle and shot at the victims, leaving the military policeman Roberto Silva and Ângelo Rodrigues de Oliveira injured.

In the images, it is possible to see about seven people sitting in chairs that would be in a bar, when a man gets up scared, followed by the others. In the rush, one of them falls and doesn’t get up again. The video also shows a criminal shooting while other people try to hide. The entire action lasted about 30 seconds. It is not yet known what was the motive of the crime.

According to the Military Police, the 35th BPM (Itaboraí) was deployed to the region and, when they arrived at the scene, they found that two men had already died. The PM also said that five people were also allegedly hit and rescued at the Alberto Torres State Hospital, including Wellington Emerick. Roberto and Ângelo were taken to the Desembargador Leal Júnior Municipal Hospital, close to the region where the attack took place. The Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí Homicide Police (DHNSG) is investigating the case.