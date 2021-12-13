VIDEO: Cameras record attack on bar in Itaboraí; three people died | Rio de Janeiro

The attack took place around 13:00 on Sunday (12) on Rua José Leandro, in the Retiro São Joaquim neighborhood. The other dead were identified as José Roberto Silva and Júlio César do Nascimento.
Images from security cameras recorded the attack of criminals against a group of people in a bar in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
The images show the bar patrons running as the men start shooting. A person falls in the middle of the street. Another angle shows at least three snipers on the spot.
Julius Caesar’s family stated that he has no involvement in the crime and was there to have a beer with friends and rest.
There is still no information on the motivation for the crime.
Criminals shot at bar patrons in Itaboraí, Metropolitan Region of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
Refrigerator was hit by several shots in a bar attacked by criminals in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo