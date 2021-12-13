VIDEO: Couple adopts Spanish ‘speaking’ dog

A Chihuahua was adopted by Kalee McGee and her companion in the United States. What the owners didn’t expect is that the four-year-old dog only followed orders in Spanish, not English.

At first, the couple thought that the dog did not hear them, as it did not respond to any commands, it was just docile but never obeyed them both.

It took several days before they thought about a detail: “His race is Mexican, it could be that he ‘speaks’ Spanish”, explains the couple.

The couple researched some words in the Spanish language and Max started to obey the commands. Probably, before going to the shelter, he belonged to a Hispanic family.

Now Kalee and her husband often walk Max and his cell phone to translate orders for the dog.

Kalee and her companion changed the classic “sit” to “siéntate”. “Thank you” became “gracias”. “Good boy” became “buen chico”. In addition, the couple is becoming bilingual.

Check out the video of Kalee telling the story on social media: