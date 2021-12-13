Viih Tube comments ex Bruno Magri’s betrayal and plays with horn

Influencer Viih Tube confirmed today that one of the reasons for ending her relationship with Bruno Magri was a betrayal on his part discovered. The ex-BBB reinforced that the end of the three-year relationship was “in peace”.

On Instagram, she told followers that she “was cuckolded” in a good-natured way, but that she kept affection and respect for Bruno. Viih asked not to make hateful comments against her ex-boyfriend.

Yes, he knew about the betrayal, it was one of the reasons for the breakup. But I chose not to exhibit it because I didn’t need to. I’ve been canceled a lot on the internet and I would never wish that for Bruno. Even though I was cuckold, I wasn’t going to do that. The end was good, there was no fight, cursing, hatred. viih tube

Viih Tube says that breakup with Bruno Magri was peaceful and was forgiven for betrayal Image: Reproduction/Instagram

After the Globo reality show, Viih says that the two had changed and that the relationship was no longer the same.

The influencer said that she forgave Bruno for the betrayal and that they continue in friendship.

“It wasn’t the only reason, the story I told that we didn’t fit anymore is real. Of course the betrayal triggered this in me, I was sadder, I lost my grace a little. I decided to forgive him and we decided to end it. is to forgive for the liberation. I forgave myself for going through this, I forgave him for what he did for us to follow along as friends and end up in peace,” he said.

In November, she featured a meeting between her last three mates during the launch party for youtuber women’s clothing store, Viih Tube Store.

Living the single phase to the full in “Farofa da Gkay”, Viih asked not to be informed of new details of the betrayal. She played with the nickname “Corna” to the sound of the song “No Quer Horn” and questioned: “now you know I’m a corna piranha, but who never was?”

Now more stuff is coming up and I don’t want to know. I’m fine, happy, I don’t want him to be hated, I don’t want to dig this up. same cuckold, I ask from the bottom of my heart that you don’t hit him with hate. It’s something we’ve overcome together. viih tube

Sensitive horn?

BBB 21: Viih Tube tells Thais that she dreamed she was betrayed Image: Playback/Globoplay

On April 1st — and yes, this news is true — Viih Tube told fellow inmates at “BBB 21” that he had dreamed he was cuckold.

She described the dream to Thais Braz while they were getting ready in the bathroom of the house.

“I dreamed today that I was cuckold, that Bruno cheated on me with a girl with short hair and then I found out. I was here, when I left we went to a party and she was there, he couldn’t hide from me, she came and kissed him,” he said.

And it became reality, right?